The New York State Education Department has released COVID-19 safety guidance for school districts across the state. The overall goals for the 2021-2022 school year are to keep students and staff healthy and safe, be responsive to student needs, and maximize in-person teaching and learning. To assist schools and districts across New York State in achieving these goals, NYSED has compiled this guide1 based on the CDC’s Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools and American Academy of Pediatrics’ COVID-19 Guidance for Safe Schools.