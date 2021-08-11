Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Get Paid While You Wait: 3 Top Dividend Stocks in Aerospace and Defense

By Brett Schafer
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
  • Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, and General Dynamics are three large U.S. defense contractors.
  • All three have dividend yields above the market average.
  • All three have outperformed the S&P 500 for the past 25 years on a total returns basis.

Great long-term investments can come in a variety of ways, but a tried-and-true strategy is finding businesses in durable industries with steadily increasing dividends getting paid out to shareholders each year. And of course, these stocks need to be trading at reasonable valuations. One industry with a strong history of dividend payouts is aerospace and defense. Three top dividend stocks that investors should look at in this sector are Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), and Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX). Here's why.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a wide-ranging company with products in aerospace, defense, information security, and technology. It sells a variety of defense products to the U.S. government and its allies, including fighter jets like the F-22 and F-35, but it has dozens of products across all different fields. In fact, the company designed the Mars helicopter that NASA landed back in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zBnZc_0bOSKrix00
Image source: Getty Images.

The company has a strong history of growing profitability. From 2011 to 2020 annual net income has grown from $2.66 billion to $6.89 billion. This profit growth enables Lockheed to steadily raise its dividend. Over the past decade, it has raised its dividend per share every year, going from $3.26 in 2011 to $9.87 in 2020. The stock currently has a dividend yield of 2.73%, which is much higher than the broad S&P 500 index that currently yields 1.32%. These large and growing dividend payouts have greatly contributed to Lockheed Martin's total return (share price appreciation plus dividends) outperforming the S&P 500, which you can see in the chart below.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics is another large aerospace and defense company, albeit a bit smaller than Lockheed Martin, with a market cap of $53.4 billion (Lockheed's is currently $106 billion). The company makes products for business aviation, combat vehicles, weapons systems, and much more. Profits have historically been lumpy, with annual net income going down a few times over the past decade, but every year from 2011 to 2020, except for 2012, has seen net profits above $2 billion, which shows the resiliency of the defense business.

Last year, net income came in at $3.16 billion, and 2021 net income is projected to hit $3.25 billion. This strong profitability has led to General Dynamics increasing its dividend over the years, growing from $1.85 in 2011 to $4.32 in 2020. Shareholders are currently getting an annual dividend yield of 2.42%. Like Lockheed Martin, this strong growth in dividend payouts has led to General Dynamics' total return outpacing the S&P 500 over the past few decades.

Raytheon Technologies

Like the two other companies listed above, Raytheon is a wide-ranging defense company (as you can tell by now, the U.S. defense budget has plenty of dollars to go around). It works in space, missiles and defense, and it owns Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney (an aerospace engine company).

Raytheon's business struggled in 2020 because of its exposure to commercial aviation with Pratt & Whitney and Collins, with free cash flow falling to $1.64 billion, the lowest that number has been since 2011. But this year it is guiding for free cash flow to recover, with a full-year guidance range of $4.5 billion to $5 billion. If you look at its dividend history, it looks like Raytheon has recently cut its dividend per share, but that was just the impact of its merger with United Technologies. And with free cash flow projected to recover in 2021, investors shouldn't worry about any future dividend cuts, either. Raytheon currently has a dividend yield of 2.22%.

It may sound like a broken record, but these strong dividend payouts are a big reason why Raytheon has outperformed the S&P 500 over the last few decades (catching a theme here?). In fact, out of all three, Raytheon Technologies has been the best performer over the past 25 years.

LMT Total Return Level data by YCharts

The aerospace and defense sector is a great example of what steady dividend payouts can do to long-term performance. None of these three companies are growing that quickly, but with steady profits and rising (for the most part) dividends, shareholders have been able to outperform the S&P 500 over the long term.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
118K+
Followers
56K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Contractors#Stocks#Raytheon Technologies#Collins Aerospace#Lmt#Gd#F 22#Lockheed#General Dynamics#Pratt Whitney#United Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

Clearway Energy is increasing dividends every quarter. Devon Energy is paying out big, fat dividends under its variable dividend policy. Brookfield Infrastructure is about to buy an oil company, and that could significantly boost its payout. The energy sector is on fire. On one hand, oil stocks are crushing earnings...
MarketsEntrepreneur

The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold

There are a number of reasons why buy and hold investing is so attractive. It’s a strategy that offers a simplified approach towards building wealth over time, given that investors just have to practice patience after adding shares of quality companies. There’s also the fact that since it’s a more passive approach to financial markets, you won’t need to spend tons of time actively managing your portfolio. Buy and hold investing also helps you avoid trying to time the market and can potentially save you thousands on capital gains taxes since the strategy tends to involve holding shares for a year or more.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Like Dividends? I Bet You'll Love These 3 Stocks

There's no denying growth stocks can be a lot of fun to own, not to mention rewarding. There's also no denying, however, sometimes volatile growth names aren't always the best option for everyone. Many investors prefer the stability that only value-oriented equities can offer, and some investors need to live on reliable income produced by at least part of their portfolio.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Trust

Citizens made two acquisitions this summer as it looks to expand nationally. The bank pays out a dividend yield of 3.5%. It has increased its dividend each of the last six years. Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG) has had a very busy summer, making two key acquisitions in the span of a...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Robinhood Stocks to Buy That Pay Dividends

Robinhood stocks have generally been associated with speculative buys or meme trades. That’s not inherently bad — it’s a good idea to set aside some space in your portfolio for speculative plays. Even if only one or two stocks provide multi-fold returns, those gains can positively impact the health of your overall portfolio.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Cheap Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

PNC Financial acquired BBVA USA bank, making it a top six U.S. bank. PNC increased its dividend 9% in July. M&T Bank pays out $4.40 per share in dividends annually, for a yield over 3%. Ideally, if you're an income investor, you want stocks that not only generate excellent quarterly...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for Retirement Income

Canadian pensioners are searching for ways to boost returns on their savings. GIC rates don’t even cover inflation these days so retirees are increasingly turning to dividend stocks to boost retirement income. Emera Emera (TSX:EMA) is a Canadian utility with assets located in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean....
Aerospace & Defensefidelity.com

Could aerospace stocks take off?

Investing in home improvement suppliers and other companies that could benefit from increased consumer spending on “nesting” became the rage in 2020, notes Fidelity’s Jed Weiss, but he says the trend this year is just the opposite: spending on travel and experiences. “This is why the stocks of many travel-related...
Aerospace & Defenseintralinks.com

What Does the Future Hold for the Aerospace & Defense Industry M&A Dealmaking?

2021 started strong for the Aerospace and Defense (A&D) and Government Contracting sectors with the U.S. government focusing on modernizing air, land, sea, space and cyber capabilities. Companies looking to complement their existing offerings engaged in a series of megadeals such as the acquisitions of GE Capital Aviation Services by AerCap for USD 31 billion, Perspecta by Veritas for USD 7 billion and Cubic Corporation by Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation for USD 3 billion. The total disclosed deal value for the first half of 2021 stands at over USD 43.5 billion compared to USD 49 billion in the first half of 2020, according to Mergermarket data.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Underrated Tech Dividend Stocks You Shouldn't Ignore

With low rates across the board, dividend growth stocks can be a good alternative for income. Technology companies can generate strong cash flows and next-gen applications to support dividends. Investing has significantly changed in the last 20 years. At the turn of the century, technology was considered a speculative investment...
MarketsBenzinga

Analyzing Howmet Aerospace's Ex-Dividend Date

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) declared a dividend payable on August 25, 2021 to its shareholders. Howmet Aerospace also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before August 6, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Howmet Aerospace will be on August 5, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.02. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.25% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Dividend Stock Is the Complete Package

UPS is growing its profitability across multiple segments. The company has long-term upside in e-commerce and healthcare. A strong underlying business supports its ability to continue raising its dividend. No matter the industry, the best companies in the world tend to share a few core traits. These include strong leadership,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 3.2% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksinvesting.com

Overvalued TSX Stocks: Should You Jump In the Rally or Wait for a Pullback?

Tech and energy stocks have been mainly behind the broad market rally since last year. Though the markets have taken a breather recently amid the Delta variant fears, TSX stocks will likely resume their upward march soon. However, one factor that could hinder the rally going forward is the valuation....

Comments / 0

Community Policy