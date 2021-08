Altcoins are coming at Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) with a relentless flurry of upgrades that stand to threaten the crown-ruler of all cryptocurrencies. As industry favorites like Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) and Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) look toward major upgrades, investors are curious to see what innovations other network can come up with. Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD), one of the largest cryptos by market capitalization, is preparing its own upgrade via the Alonzo Purple upgrade. And as investors hear some more details about the upgrade this morning, Cardano price predictions are being sought out.