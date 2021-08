CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Mark Scaggs is happy yet disappointed at the same time. He's happy United Airlines returned his $10,000. Yet, he's disappointed it's taken so much work for him and 3 On Your Side to make it happen. "Well, the short of it is we got our money back," he told 3 On Your Side. "I guarantee it that you had a play in getting our money back."