Nasdaq 100 to plunge towards the July low at 14455 on a break below 14865 – Credit Suisse
Nasdaq 100 has completed a bearish “outside day”. The index is also stalling at the upper end of what is seen as a “typical” extreme (15% above the 200-day average) as well as holding a glaring bearish RSI momentum divergence. This leaves a bearish “rising wedge” reversal threatening and analysts at Credit Suisse continue to see the risk lower for a test of the July low and 63-day average at 14455/305.www.fxstreet.com
