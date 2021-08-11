Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Nasdaq 100 to plunge towards the July low at 14455 on a break below 14865 – Credit Suisse

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNasdaq 100 has completed a bearish “outside day”. The index is also stalling at the upper end of what is seen as a “typical” extreme (15% above the 200-day average) as well as holding a glaring bearish RSI momentum divergence. This leaves a bearish “rising wedge” reversal threatening and analysts at Credit Suisse continue to see the risk lower for a test of the July low and 63-day average at 14455/305.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Momentum#Divergence#Wedge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD remains heavy at 2021 low near 0.6850 on breaking key support

NZD/USD takes offers around the lowest since November 2020. Downside break of yearly support line, covid woes in New Zealand favor bears. Broad USD run-up exerts additional downside pressure on the pair. Qualitative catalysts gain more attention, US data also important. NZD/USD licks its wounds around 0.6865, the yearly low,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD resumes its uptrend towards the 1.2807 July high – Credit Suisse

“USD/CAD maintains its impulsive move higher after the break above its 200-day average and importantly its 1.2608 recent high to mark the completion of a near-term base. With the market also maintaining a much larger multi-month base this should confirm that the uptrend is resuming.”. “We stay biased higher for...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Upgrades New Fortress Energy (NFE) to Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst Spiro Dounis upgraded New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
CurrenciesDailyFx

EUR/USD Crumbles to a 9-Month Low, Breaks Below 1.1700

EUR/USD takes out prior support at the 1.1700 level. Fibonacci support is broken – 1.1600 now in view. Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar. The minutes of the latest FOMC meeting released yesterday indicate that progress has been made towards...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: USD keeps bullish bias

The US dollar rose after the Fed minutes suggested tapering later this year. The euro’s previous rebound had met stiff selling pressure at 1.1800. The slide below 1.1710 (a critical support from last March) is an indication that sellers still have control of the direction. A temporary bounce while the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF consolidates gains below 0.9200 ahead of mid-tier US data

USD/CHF is moving sideways in a tight range on Thursday. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 93.30. Eyes on US Jobless Claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing Survey. The USD/CHF pair closed the second straight in the positive territory on Wednesday and reached its strongest level in nearly...
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

WTI, Brent Plunge to 5-Mo Low on Delta Risk, Fed Tapering

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange fell sharply early Thursday, sending the U.S. crude benchmark below $63 bbl as investors fled to safety on concerns the Federal Reserve would begin tapering its purchase of bonds just as a resurgence in coronavirus infections linked to the spread of highly infections Delta variant looks set to stall a global economic recovery.
StocksFXStreet.com

Stocks slip, dollar rallies as Fed leans towards early taper

Stocks fell and the dollar is stronger as minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting indicated the US central bank will begin tapering of its monthly bond buying shortly. Details from the July meeting of the FOMC showed most policymakers “judged that it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year”, though there was some division over when to start and how quickly to dial back the stimulus.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Ethereum: A break below 2900 is a sell signal

Bitcoin broke first support at 46200/000 but meets best support for this week at 43900/600. Longs need stops below 42900. Ripple breaks strong support at 11540/510 targeting strong support at 10350/10100. Ethereum longs at our buying opportunity at 2970/50 worked perfectly – we bottomed exactly at for a 100 pip...
StocksFXStreet.com

Wake Up Wall Street (SPY): Taper talk makes markets tumble, but is it a tantrum yet?

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, August 19:. The Fed did what it probably needed to do on Wednesday with the release of the much anticipated minutes. Markets are stretched and money is cheap, so the Fed had to try and cool things slightly. It does not want another bubble going bang akin to 2000 or 2008. The prescribed medicine therefore was to talk the taper, and markets indeed took the bait and fell. Nothing too serious, but given what we have become used to, two days of losses comes as something of a shock. Now is this the time to buy the dip or the beginning of the end? The US 10-year would lead us to believe that this is merely a dip with the yield unchanged from yesterday, but European markets are reacting poorly with the DAX shedding 2%, the biggest fall we have witnessed in a major index in months.
StocksFXStreet.com

Global equities down after Fed minutes reaffirm tapering possibility

EUR USD -0.28%. The Dollar strengthening is intact currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 14:30 CET expected to show 362 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 375 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.07% Wednesday.
StocksFXStreet.com

Robinhood Stock Price and Forecast: Why is HOOD stock crashing?

Robinhood falls sharply after results disappoint investors. HOOD falls over 11% as the company warns about Q3 numbers. Robinhood is closely watched as a barometer of the retail volume in the market. Robinhood (HOOD) released earnings after the market closed on Wednesday, and investors did not like what they heard....
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Options Traders, Analysts Target Cisco Stock After Earnings

The shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) are up 0.7% at $55.54 this morning, after the tech name reporting fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of 84 cents per share -- just above expectations of 80 cents -- and a revenue win. However, supply chain issues continue to hinder the company, leading Cisco to issue a current-quarter profit forecast that failed to meet Wall Street's estimates.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Hershey (HSY) Management Meeting Takeaways - Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow reiterated an Outperform rating and $194.00 price target on Hershey (NYSE: HSY) after hosting meetings ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksInvestorPlace

ME Stock: The Credit Suisse Call Giving 23andMe a Boost Today

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) stock is rising higher on Tuesday after Credit Suisse weighed in on the personal genomics and biotechnology company. Credit Suisse analyst Tiago Fauth initiated coverage of ME stock after markets closed on Monday. That coverage starts with an outperform rating. That matches up with other analysts, which have a consensus buy rating for the stock.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Slump; Staples Buoyant

Consumer discretionary stocks slumped while staples were mostly steady late in Tuesday's session, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) slipping 0.1% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) sank 2.5%. 23andMe (ME) shares rose more than 13% after Credit Suisse began coverage of the home genetics...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD to plummet towards the 1.3571 July low – Commerzbank

GBP/USD remains under pressure as the cable trades below the 1.4018 pivot. Initial support is seen at the 1.3786 mark, as Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, notes. “GBP/USD eased lower yesterday. Initial resistance is the 55-day ma at 1.3913 but while capped by the 1.4018...

Comments / 0

Community Policy