West Ham: Three players heating up your Fantasy Premier League
With the new season of the Premier League means a new season of the FPL is upon us. Typically West Ham doesn’t boast top scorers; until now that is. It’s a new season, and will fans coming back everywhere, who honestly knows what to expect week in and week out. As Fantasy Premier League players scramble to find the best Starting XI before the Friday deadline, West Ham United has more than a few players getting snatched up.greenstreethammers.com
Comments / 0