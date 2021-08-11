Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

West Ham: Three players heating up your Fantasy Premier League

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

With the new season of the Premier League means a new season of the FPL is upon us. Typically West Ham doesn’t boast top scorers; until now that is. It’s a new season, and will fans coming back everywhere, who honestly knows what to expect week in and week out. As Fantasy Premier League players scramble to find the best Starting XI before the Friday deadline, West Ham United has more than a few players getting snatched up.

greenstreethammers.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

127K+
Followers
320K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Aaron Cresswell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Fantasy Premier League#Fpl#Czech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueSunderland Echo

League One news round-up: Sunderland set to sign West Ham defender on loan while Doncaster Rovers bring in Black Cats target

Sunderland have once again delved into the Premier League loan market and are reportedly set to sign West Ham centre-back Fred Alves on loan, according to Roker Report. The 21-year-old joined David Moyes’ side in January, arriving for £1 million from Silksborg, and the Hammers are now looking to provide him with some vital first team experience elsewhere.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Newcastle vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Newcastle and West Ham begin their Premier League season at St James’ Park this afternoon. Newcastle have had a quiet summer but Steve Bruce’s side have been buoyed in recent days by the recruitment of Joe Willock from Arsenal on a permanent transfer for around £20m. The Hammers have recruited their own loan star from last season, Craig Dawson, as well as goalkeeper Alphonse Areola from PSG after he impressed last season on loan at Fulham, while Felipe Anderson and Fabian Balbuena have departed. Newcastle vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and build-up todayDavid Moyes is...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Player Grades From West Ham’s Exhilarating Season Opener

West Ham United traveled to St. James Park to take on Newcastle in their Premier League opener today. The Hammers started off looking pretty sluggish in the first half but came out of halftime looking like a new team. Down 2-1, the Irons prevailed to win the game 4-2. Let’s look at how each West Ham player performed individually.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Ham humiliate Arsenal U23 on Betsy debut

Arsenal U23 were humiliated 6-1 by West Ham United on the debut of new coach Kevin Betsy. Te young Hammers took an early lead in the first half thanks to Mipo Odubeko's thumping finish, before turning on the style in the second half. A hat-trick from Armstrong Okoflex on his...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

West Ham offered the chance to sign Philippe Coutinho

West Ham are one of three Premier League clubs to be offered the chance to sign Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer. The Catalan giants are looking to offload the Brazilian just three and a half years after signing him for £142 million from Liverpool due to the club’s dire financial situation.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

West Ham remain keen on signing Jesse Lingard

West Ham United remain keen on signing Jesse Lingard from Manchester United before the transfer window closes. According to The Times, the Premier League giants are set to make another attempt to bring the 28-year-old to the London stadium. Lingard was on loan at West Ham last season and he...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

West Ham: Three storylines leading up to Matchweek Two

West Ham closed out Matchweek One with three points and continued form. Before getting into Leicester, we look at some major storylines from week one. After a shaky first half, West Ham looked fully confident on their way to earning all three points and an opening weekend victory. However, all that shimmers certainly isn’t gold, and there are still some things to work on for David Moyes’ lads.
SoccerBBC

Yui Hasegawa: West Ham sign Japan midfielder

Women's Super League side West Ham United have signed Japan international Yui Hasegawa. The 24-year-old midfielder, who spent last season playing for Italian club AC Milan, has agreed a two-year contract with the east London club. "She is an experienced international player that will add real value to our team,"...
Soccernbcsportsedge.com

EPL Matchday Two Total Targets: Brighton-Watford, West Ham-Leicester

Unlike last week’s side plays, our totals were worth a follow. Even better was that both plays - the under in Wolves-Leicester and the over in West Ham-Newcastle - were never in doubt. We’ll hope to keep that momentum rolling into Matchday Two this weekend, as I’m once again looking...
Premier Leaguegreenstreethammers.com

How West Ham can still win the summer transfer window

Tuesday, 31 August at 23:00 BST is the summer transfer deadline for West Ham and the rest of the EPL. Right now, things look bleak, but things can change. The only senior squad signing for West Ham has been the loan of the French keeper Alphonse Areola. David Moyes claims to need more, but here we are, waiting just like he is. In the ever-changing world of transfers, things can change overnight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy