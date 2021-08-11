Cancel
Mayfield, KY

Mrs. Phyllis McClain Canter, 82

By Submitted
Marshall County Daily
 7 days ago

Mrs. Phyllis McClain Canter, age 82, of Mayfield passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at her residence. She was a member of Northside Church of Christ in Mayfield, KY. Mrs. Canter is survived by three sons, Dennis Canter of Richmond, KY, Barry Canter of Glendale, AZ and Kevin (Marilyn) Canter of Boaz, KY; four daughters, Aletha (Robert) Kemp, Teresa (Steve) Halsell, Cindy (Keith) Allred and Tracy (Jason) Fitzgerald all of Mayfield, KY; two brothers, Ronnie “Skinny” (Donna) McClain of Mayfield, KY and Robert “Bob” (Ann) McClain of Sedalia, KY; one sister, Vickie (David) Lamb of Mayfield, KY; twelve grandchildren; and eighteen great grandchildren.

#Ann Rrb Mcclain#Byrn Funeral Home#Spring Creek Church#Western Ky Youth Camp#State Route 58 E
