Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

White House Says OPEC Should Do More To Combat Rising Gasoline Prices

Posted by 
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fnFwp_0bOSG0KD00

(CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — As gasoline prices reach a seven-year high, the Biden administration is calling on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies to do more to combat rising energy prices.

Warning that higher gas prices “risk harming the ongoing global recovery,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement Wednesday that the US is “engaging with relevant OPEC+ members on the importance of competitive markets in setting prices,” saying that OPEC “must do more to support the recovery.”

The US is not an OPEC member, however, the Biden administration has been engaged with countries in the group and its allies, known as OPEC+.

The high price at the pump comes as prices are rising overall in the US. A Bureau of Labor Statistics report out Wednesday found that consumer prices rose 4.3% in the 12 months ending in July, with prices rising 0.5% from June to July. The average price of gas is $3.19 as of Wednesday morning, per AAA. That’s up more than $1 from the average price one year ago of $2.17.

The administration is also using its own tools to crack down on illegal activity contributing to the rising prices, which come as Americans get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and are resuming summer travel.

In a letter to Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan, National Economic Council director Brian Deese called on the FTC to “consider using all of its available tools to monitor the U.S. gasoline market and address any illegal conduct that might be contributing to price increases for consumers at the pump,” citing “divergences” between oil prices and the cost at the pump.

Deese asked Khan to consider partnering with the Department of Justice, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and state attorneys general in the effort.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The CNN Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)

Comments / 1

CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
68K+
Followers
14K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Brian Deese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Consumer Prices#Cbsdfw Com#Cnn#Americans#Federal Trade Commission#National Economic Council#The Department Of Justice#Cbs Broadcasting Inc#Cable News Network Inc#Time Warner Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
White House
Related
POTUSNew York Post

Biden demands OPEC boost oil production amid rising gas prices

The White House is pressuring OPEC and its allies to boost oil production in a bid to tackle rising gasoline prices — despite imposing tighter restrictions on US oil companies last year. Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan issued a statement on Wednesday urging OPEC — the Organization of the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Biden White House jammed on gas prices

The Biden White House increasingly views rising gasoline prices as a source of potential political peril — and is now asking some of the world's biggest oil producers to pump more oil. Why it matters: This trend, combined with a fragile economic recovery threatened by the Delta variant of the...
Energy IndustryPublic Radio International PRI

Biden blames OPEC for high gas prices

The Biden administration is calling on OPEC to increase oil production in an effort to lower prices for Americans at the gas pump. OPEC is a group of oil producing countries that determine oil output and is a favorite target of US presidents. The World's Marco Werman spoke with Ellen Wald, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center, to unpack the global oil game.
Energy Industrytalesbuzz.com

Kneecap US oil but beg OPEC to pump more

President Joe Biden’s latest policy push has us doing not just a double take but a triple take: The man who’s put roadblock after roadblock in the way of North American energy companies in pursuit of his vow to decarbonize the US economy is . . . begging OPEC to boost fossil-fuel production.
Trafficmorningbrew.com

Facing Higher Gas Prices, US Asks OPEC+ to Produce More Oil

The pros of going to a gas station (great smell) are beginning to get outweighed by the cons (surging prices), and the White House is scrambling to do something about it. The Biden administration yesterday asked OPEC+ to please produce more oil, arguing that high costs at the pump are harming the economic recovery.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

US urges OPEC to pump more oil, says latest supply pact 'simply not enough'

US oil output remains 1.6 million b/d below pre-pandemic level. The Biden administration is urging OPEC+ producers to increase oil supply to ease crude prices and blunt the domestic pressure of high gasoline costs. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. National Security Advisor Jake...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Groups React to USA Call for OPEC to Do More

We should be focused on growing American energy leadership, not returning to the days of relying on OPEC to meet our supply needs. That’s according to Frank Macchiarola - the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) senior vice president of policy, economics and regulatory affairs - who was quoted in the organization’s blog following a statement by U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, which called on OPEC+ to do more to support the global recovery.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House: OPEC+ oil output 'not enough', could harm global recovery

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has urged OPEC and its oil-producing partners to boost production, saying current output is “simply not enough” and could threaten the current global economic recovery, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, in...
Traffictribuneledgernews.com

LETTER: OPEC responsible for high gas prices

I am writing to you because I read the paper weekly, and I have noted that your “Soap-Box” writers are very intent to blame high gas prices on the President, either past or present. I think it is best to leave the political opinions on the doorstep today and talk about OPEC.
BusinessNewsChannel 36

Lawmakers, White House economic advisors monitoring rising inflation

WASHINGTON, D.C. - By now, all of us are noticing rising prices in our every day lives. From the pump to the produce section, inflation is hitting us. Overall, prices are up 5.4 percent from a year ago with some industries, hit harder than others. Food is up an average of 2.5 percent from last year, according to the Consumer Price Index. Gas along with used cars and trucks, are each up 45 percent.
Trafficdailyforex.com

Crude Oil Recovers on Rising Gasoline Consumption

Oil futures gained ground yesterday after the markets learned that fuel demand is rising in the United States despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Brent crude oil futures rose by 2.30% during the session, closing at the 70.63 level. Similarly, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures gained 2.72% and closed the session at the 68.29 level.
POTUSWashington Examiner

OPEC tells a weak, incompetent US president to drop dead

Last week, we were wondering : What could be more pathetic than the sight of President Joe Biden begging OPEC to increase oil production, just to make up for the U.S. and Canadian oil production that he had gone out of his way to impede from the moment he took office ?

Comments / 1

Community Policy