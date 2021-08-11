Q&A with city council candidate Jonathan White

Can you tell me a little bit about yourself and why you chose to run for Mebane City Council?. In my work responsibilities, I lead a worldwide team of engineers, so I have significant management responsibilities, as well as strategic planning, revenue goals, hiring experience and all the personnel aspects of that. One of the reasons I'm running is that Mebane is undergoing significant change, and most of that change is associated with growth. Growth brings challenges, and change like that requires strong leadership. This is especially important in this election with two current councilmembers not running for reelection. So I'm excited to bring some of my business, strategic planning and budgeting skills to bear, to try to be a help to the City of Mebane.