Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mebane, NC

Q&A with city council candidate Jonathan White

By Dylan Phillips/Mebane Enterprise
mebaneenterprise.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan you tell me a little bit about yourself and why you chose to run for Mebane City Council?. In my work responsibilities, I lead a worldwide team of engineers, so I have significant management responsibilities, as well as strategic planning, revenue goals, hiring experience and all the personnel aspects of that. One of the reasons I'm running is that Mebane is undergoing significant change, and most of that change is associated with growth. Growth brings challenges, and change like that requires strong leadership. This is especially important in this election with two current councilmembers not running for reelection. So I'm excited to bring some of my business, strategic planning and budgeting skills to bear, to try to be a help to the City of Mebane.

www.mebaneenterprise.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mebane, NC
Mebane, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Q A#Mebane Enterprise#Mebane City Council#Jw Traffic#Dot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Police respond to bomb threat near US Capitol

US Capitol Police "still working" on bomb threat investigation. From CNN's Whitney Wild, Lauren Fox and Daniella Diaz. Police are "still working" on the bomb threat investigation near the US Capitol, according to a tweet. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a news briefing earlier that officials continue to...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
TechnologyPosted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."

Comments / 0

Community Policy