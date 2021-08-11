A Golden Anniversary: Proctor Companies Turns 50
Many millions of moviegoers will say they “grew up” at the movies, their beloved childhood memories infused with the smell of popcorn and the flickering of projector lights. That’s particularly true of North America’s exhibition industry, which boasts a handful of multi-generation, family-owned companies among its roster of exhibitors and vendors. Yet perhaps, the biggest claim for literally growing up at the movies belongs to Bruce Proctor, president and CEO of Proctor Companies, which in 2021 celebrates its 50th anniversary.www.boxofficepro.com
