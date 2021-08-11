Cancel
Extreme heat has area in its grip

Extreme heat has plagued the area. National Weather Service Meteorologist Brent Pesel says the extreme heat is prompting the National Weather Service to make people aware. “We do have heat advisories and excessive heat warnings out for much of Northwest Missouri through the evening on Thursday,” Pesel says. “Looking at temperatures, actual temperatures, reaching up to around the mid to upper 90’s, with heat indicies reaching 105 to 110.”

