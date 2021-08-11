Community Members Encouraged to Participate in Survey for City of Rochester Parks & Recreation Department

In 2015-2016, the City of Rochester developed a Parks & Recreation System Plan to help guide future improvements to make sure the facilities, programs, and amenities offered meet community needs, and to make sure that improvements were economically sustainable over the next 20 year period. The Parks & Recreation department is conducting a survey of residents to ensure the goals, policies and strategies of the System Plan developed in 2016 still meet the community’s needs. Polco is an external, independent firm has been contracted to conduct this survey. The opt-in option to participate in the survey is now open on Polco.