Nearly 10,000 Breakthrough COVID Cases Reported in Mass.; Over 100 Have Died

BOSTON (CBS) – More than half of the counties in Massachusetts are now at a high risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In its’ latest COVID Data Tracker map updated Sunday, 8 of the 14 counties in the state are highlighted in red, signifying a high risk. The other six are shaded in orange, which is substantial risk. The high risk counties are Berkshire, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Hampden, Nantucket, Plymouth and Suffolk. The CDC COVID Data Tracker map for Massachusetts on Aug. 15, 2021. (Image credit: CDC) The CDC wants anyone in counties with high or substantial risk to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. That means the CDC currently recommends everyone in Massachusetts wear a mask indoors. The CDC’s transmission data is a combination of new cases by population and positivity rate. You can see the latest CDC map here.