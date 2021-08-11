Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Nearly 10,000 Breakthrough COVID Cases Reported in Mass.; Over 100 Have Died

By Mary Markos
NECN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 10,000 fully vaccinated Massachusetts residents have now tested positive for COVID-19 and just over 100 of them have died, according to state data on breakthrough cases published Tuesday. The Department of Public Health tracked a cumulative 9,969 confirmed COVID-19 infections among those fully vaccinated in the state to date...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Tufts Medical Center#Dph#Covid#Alpha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Massachusetts StateWCVB

Massachusetts towns with high COVID-19 positivity rates

BOSTON — COVID-19 infections are rising in Massachusetts, and it's clear that this has become much more than a cluster of cases that started in Provincetown. According to the latest municipal-level data, the average positivity rate for the last two weeks in July topped the benchmark 5 percent in 11 communities. The positivity rate is the percentage of tests that have returned a positive result. Here are those communities (this list excludes some communities where the number of positive tests are very low, such as one or two):
Massachusetts Statenbcboston.com

106 Fully Vaccinated People Have Died From COVID in Mass.

One hundred and six people who had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus died from the disease in Massachusetts by the end of July, according to the state Department of Public Health. Six new deaths among breakthrough cases were reported Tuesday, along with more than 2,000 new cases. In about...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

‘I’m not dying, but I’m pretty darn sick’: Breakthrough COVID cases, while rare, frustrate vaccinated Marylanders

They followed all the guidance, took every precaution, but got COVID-19 anyway. Christina Van Norman and David Coe had resumed small gatherings — finally — of their fully vaccinated friends in their home in Montgomery County, where coronavirus transmissions were relatively low. The day after the last event, she felt run-down. Two days later she had a fever and body aches, and a rapid test ...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Boston

Why Massachusetts isn’t following the CDC’s mask guidelines

The entire state should now be masking up indoors, according to the CDC. But Charlie Baker isn't budging. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines, everyone in Massachusetts should now be wearing a mask in public indoor places due to the state’s increased COVID-19 transmission rates. However,...
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

New U.S. COVID cases are up 52%. See where cases are rising the fastest

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. In another sign that this pandemic is far from over, public health and medical experts with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services today recommended booster shots starting next month for Americans already fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

8 Of 14 Counties In Massachusetts Now At High Risk For COVID-19 Transmission, CDC Says

BOSTON (CBS) – More than half of the counties in Massachusetts are now at a high risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In its’ latest COVID Data Tracker map updated Sunday, 8 of the 14 counties in the state are highlighted in red, signifying a high risk. The other six are shaded in orange, which is substantial risk. The high risk counties are Berkshire, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Hampden, Nantucket, Plymouth and Suffolk. The CDC COVID Data Tracker map for Massachusetts on Aug. 15, 2021. (Image credit: CDC) The CDC wants anyone in counties with high or substantial risk to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. That means the CDC currently recommends everyone in Massachusetts wear a mask indoors. The CDC’s transmission data is a combination of new cases by population and positivity rate. You can see the latest CDC map here.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

Baker Not Changing Mask Guidance Because Massachusetts In ‘Dramatically Different Place’ Than Other States

PEABODY (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker is not going to change the mask guidance in Massachusetts right now, even as COVID cases rise, because he says the Commonwealth is in a “dramatically different place than many other states across this country.” Eight of 14 counties in Massachusetts are currently considered a high risk for coronavirus transmission, according to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker map. The other six are listed as a substantial risk. The CDC wants anyone in counties with high or substantial risk to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. That means the CDC currently recommends everyone in Massachusetts...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

All of Massachusetts now considered high or substantial risk for COVID spread, meeting CDC’s mask threshold

All 14 counties in Massachusetts are now labeled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as at high or substantial risk for COVID-19 transmission. Suffolk, Essex, Bristol, Plymouth, Hampden, Dukes and Nantucket counties are labeled as high risk. Barnstable, Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk and Worcester counties are labeled as substantial risk.
Maryland Statestardem.com

More breakthrough COVID cases reported in Maryland; Double-masks required in Philly; No talking admonitions in New Zealand, Australia

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland has seen a rise in overall COVID cases and hospitalizations as well as more breakthrough cases and deaths among the fully vaccinated. Locally, there are 69 active COVID cases in Talbot County as of Wednesday, Aug. 18. according to the county health department. There was one active case of the virus in Talbot on July 1.
thelcn.com

COVID-19 Update: Active cases have nearly tripled over the past week

BATAVIA — The number of active COVID-19 cases has nearly tripled in the GLOW region, according to county health departments. A total of 56 active cases was reported Friday in the four counties. That compares to 20 cases reported a week before on July 30. The seven-day rolling average of...
Mcdowell County, NCMcDowell News

McDowell's known COVID-19 cases nearing 5,500. Health officials say 78 people have died

New COVID-19 cases were again in the double digits on Thursday. The McDowell County Health Department reported 18 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive. That brought the total number of positives to 5,473 in McDowell County since the pandemic began last year. At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 199 individuals in quarantine, 5,196 out of quarantine and 78 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate was listed Thursday at 20.7%, according to a news release.
Texas StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Unborn twins die from COVID-19 in Texas: health officials

WACO, Texas (WJW)– A Texas woman’s unborn twins died after she tested positive for COVID-19 during her pregnancy. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported two fetal deaths because of COVID-19 on Tuesday after the death certificates were released by the state health department. The twins died on July 20....
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Massachusetts beaches ranked among best in United States

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Massachusetts beaches rank among the 19 best in the United States, according to popular travel magazine. Conde Nast Traveler recently released its list of best beaches, recognizing a trio of stunning seashore destinations in the Bay State. Singing Beach in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Coast...

Comments / 0

Community Policy