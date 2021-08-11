Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Team USA Paintball player fired for ‘fat-shaming’ teen

By Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (NewsNation Now) — A professional paintballer was kicked off her team after posting a TikTok video making fun of a teenager who was hospitalized with COVID-19. The viral clip mocked a high school football star and college prospect who recently spent time in a Florida hospital suffering from COVID-19.

www.wowktv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Fat Shaming#Television#Weather#Team Usa Paintball#Newsnation#Tiktok#Covid#Wowk 13#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Behind Viral VideosNBC News

Team USA Paintball player kicked off team after backlash over controversial TikTok

Andrea Martinez had just woken up from a nap when she saw the video of her Team USA Paintball teammate. Her husband had awakened her, telling her something was up with her team, as her phone "was going crazy," she said. Her teammates, who were competing on the East Coast, were frantically trying to contact her to alert her about the TikTok video that was setting off a firestorm.
SportsKCTV 5

The many moms of Team USA

Moms are well-represented at the Tokyo games. At least a dozen Team USA athletes have children. Being a mom and a champion is new for Olympic marathoner Aliphine Tuliamuk. She thought nothing could surpass her love for running -- until January -- when she gave birth to her daughter Zoe.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Paintballer Kicked Off Team After Mocking Hospitalized Teen COVID Patient

Jessica Maiolo got the boot from her professional paintballing team Monday after posting a TikTok making fun of a teenager with COVID-19. In the since deleted video, Maiolo commented on a mother whose son was in the hospital for 10 days after being infected with the virus, The woman said she should have gotten him vaccinated sooner. “Ma’am, your kid does not need a COVID shot,” Maiolo said. “Your kid needs a fucking treadmill. That’s what he needs.” Not surprisingly, she was called out online, with users reporting her words to Team USA Paintball, which is not affiliated with the Olympics. Maiolo was cut from the team after an investigation. “Our investigation into the troubling conduct of Ms. Maiolo has been concluded and we have decided to remove her from the team indefinitely,” the team said in a statement via Instagram. Maiolo released her own statement, saying she never meant to “shame any individual.” Her social media now appears to be deactivated.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Carli Lloyd: Team USA soccer player resigns after splitting with teammates in anthem protest

Carli Lloyd has said she is retiring from the USA soccer team, less than two weeks after splitting with her teammates over kneeling during the US national anthem at the Olympics.The 39-year-old soccer player made the announcement on her Twitter page. She will play her final game in the autumn in their series of friendlies. She will also see out the season with the Gotham Football Club.“When I first started out with the National Team in 2005, my two main goals were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships,”...
goodhousekeeping.com

Kaley Cuoco Fans Are Fired Up After She Offers to Buy Tokyo Olympics Horse Punched by Its Trainer

Kaley Cuoco is vowing to take action after watching the disturbing viral footage of an Olympic horse being punched at the Tokyo Games. In a series of Instagram Stories from last Friday, The Big Bang Theory actress, equestrian and horse owner — who is married to horse trainer Karl Cook — slammed German athlete Annika Schleu and her coach Kim Raisner for punching a horse named Saint Boy during the showjumping round of the August 6 modern pentathlon competition.
Saratoga County, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

Team USA Lax Visits Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Team USA Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse geared up in their red, white, and blue to practice in Saratoga this past week. The Saratoga Youth Lacrosse Association hosted the teams at their lacrosse complex for practices on Aug. 2, 3, and 4 in preparation for their exhibition games in Lake Placid on Aug. 3.
Sportsbeverlyreview.net

Marist duo practices with Team USA

As he wrapped up his sophomore season at Marist, Marty Canavan was looking forward to a busy summer volleyball schedule with his club team as well as attending a camp at Ohio State University. Then, his schedule abruptly changed. Canavan was invited to train with the 2021 18U national training...
Public HealthWOWK

Garth Brooks cancels next 5 concerts due to rising COVID-19 numbers

LOS ANGELES (WOWK) — Due to rising COVID-19 numbers, Country star Garth Brooks has canceled his next five concerts and will be refunding around 350,000 tickets in the tour’s next five cities, including in Cincinnati. According to the press release, anyone who bought tickets will receive a refund through Ticketmaster....
Charitieschatsports.com

Team USA Gold Medal Links

We’re always happy to help people do cool stuff when we can. One of our favorite people to help is Bethany. Here’s what she’s trying to do which is pretty decent and caring:. My name is Bethany L Peters, Ph.D.’02, and I run marathons with World Vision to try to...
toofab.com

Man Filmed Clinging to Utah Theme Park Ride Before Plunging to His Death

The woman who filmed it thought it was a stunt. A man has been killed after plunging 60ft to the ground from a theme park ride in Utah. The 32-year-old's final moments were captured by a stunned fellow rider who passed him while he was clinging to the outside — and nobody knows how or why he ended up there.
Los Angeles, CAHipHopDX.com

Ex-Suge Knight Capo Mob James Confidently Names Biggie’s Killer

The 1997 murder of The Notorious B.I.G. remains unsolved. While there have been multiple theories on who killed the Brooklyn Hip Hop legend, Mob James is certain he knows who fired the fatal shot. During an interview with VladTV, Suge Knight’s ex-capo is asked about that fateful night in Los...
SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

U.S. Olympic Coach Dies In Accident After Return From Tokyo

This year's Summer Olympics was a complicated sporting event, to say the least, and not only because it was delayed a full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's all over now, with the U.S. taking home a total of 113 medals. One of Team USA's 39 gold medals was earned by female fencing standout Lee Kiefer, the first American to win the gold in individual foil, which was a huge victory for all involved. Unfortunately, the celebration was cut tragically short for fencing coach Anthony "Buckie" Leach, who died over the weekend after having recently returned home from Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy