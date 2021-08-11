The Rock Has A Message For The Fans Who Have Been Showing Up For Jungle Cruise Despite The Pandemic
Disney's Jungle Cruise movie, like many films coming out these days, is having an interesting time in the marketplace. The film was released in theaters but was also dropped on Disney+ as a Premier Access product for the streaming service, meaning fans could watch it at home instead of in theaters for $30 on top of their subscription fee. When those two numbers are combined, Jungle Cruise had a pretty good opening weekend and while the movie's second weekend had an expected drop, Dwayne Johnson is happy with the movie's performance, and he's thanking everybody who has seen it.
