A hit-and-run accident killed 60-year-old Gwendolyn Pointer on 39th Street (Leimert Park, CA)

On Monday, 60-year-old Gwendolyn Pointer lost her life in a hit-and-run accident on 39th Street.

As per the initial information, the deadly incident took place at around 3 a.m. at the intersection with Crenshaw Boulevard. On arrival, the authorities pronounced Gwendolyn Pointer deceased.

Reports said that the driver of the vehicle fled from the scene, but later a possible suspect surrendered to the police. The events leading up to the accident remain unknown at this time. Officials did not provide any further details on the description of the driver or their vehicle. No other details are immediately available.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

August 11, 2021