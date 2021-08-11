Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Waistlines grow, business shrinks—WW International stock plunges amid subscriber exodus

By Sophie Mellor
Posted by 
Fortune
Fortune
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mn0Fj_0bOSBCed00

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

Investors sent shares of WW International—formally known as Weight Watchers—tumbling by 26.5% after the weight-loss specialists reported a disappointing second quarter dip in sales that fell well below Wall Street expectations.

And the outlook isn’t any prettier—surprising in a period when so many of us working and schooling from home put unwelcome pounds on during lockdowns.

The company on Tuesday forecast full-year profits would fall below even the low range of analyst estimates as online subscriber growth slows. The New York–based company also put per-share earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.25—a hefty drop from analysts’ estimates of $1.46 to $2.33, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

The company earned $8.9 million, or 12¢ a share, in the second quarter of 2021 compared with $14 million, or 20¢ a share, made in the same quarter last year. Revenue also fell to $311 million, down 10% from the $334 million logged last year.

The company noted that full-year revenue would approach $1.3 billion—which again trailed estimates of $1.39 billion—as subscriber numbers fell 1.9%. A total of 4.9 million members were logged, down from the 5 million recorded in the second quarter of 2020.

Putting on the pounds

The news comes at a unique time for our collective waistlines. Public health officials have been warning of troubling accounts of big weight gains during the pandemic. An American Psychological Association survey of U.S. adults, for example, conducted in late February 2021, a year after the pandemic began, found that 42% of adults had gained more weight than intended during lockdowns.

“There is no shortage of statistics and stories about weight gain during the pandemic,” said chief executive Mindy Grossman, who chalked up the lackluster results in revenue and operating income to slowing digital year-on-year growth momentum for digital subscribers. She noted that “while people are acknowledging their need for recommitting to weight loss and wellness, our recent consumer research shows that at the moment they’re also asking for a pause to enjoy social reconnection.”

“Given the prevalence of weight gain joining the pandemic, it does feel like a temporary dislocation,” said Nicholas P. Hotchkin, WW chief operating officer.

The news was also surprising as other online meal kit, food delivery, and grocery store services soared during the pandemic and are showing little to no slowdown in growth. But this too was put down to seasonal changes. “Subscriber trends in Q2 followed a more typical seasonal pattern than we expected, and our guidance reflects this trend,” said chief financial officer Amy O’Keefe.

If the stock were to finish down 26% on Wednesday, it will mark the worst one-day drop following earnings since the fourth quarter of 2018.

Unofficially, it’s been a bad day for the company on Twitter, too.

Comments / 0

Fortune

Fortune

51K+
Followers
2K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mindy Grossman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ww International#Weight Watchers#Weight Gain#Food Delivery#Waistlines#Ww International#Fortune Daily#Bloomberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
MarketsFortune

Down for the year, Cathie Wood faces a growing chorus of critics—and shorts

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Skeptics of superstar fund manager Cathie Wood are increasing and becoming more vocal. High-profile hedge fund investors such as Michael Burry, made famous by “The Big Short” movie, have disclosed short positions against Wood’s flagship...
StocksFortune

The crypto market surges above $2 trillion as investors sour on global stocks

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Geopoliticals concerns are in the spotlight after this weekend's breathtaking collapse of the government in Afghanistan. It's a shock to watch the Taliban back in power. To say investors are shocked at the turn of events would be an overstatement, but global stocks and U.S. futures have been under pressure all morning.
Financial ReportsInvestopedia

Walmart Q2 FY 2022 Earnings Report Recap

U.S. comparable sales, excluding fuel, rose at a faster pace than analysts expected. U.S. comparable sales indicate the sales generated by the company's U.S. stores and clubs that have been open for at least one year, including e-commerce sales. Walmart expects U.S. comparable sales, excluding fuel, to rise between 6%...
StocksNBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Home Depot, Walmart, Roblox and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Home Depot (HD) – Shares of the home improvement retailer fell 3.2% in the premarket following its second-quarter results. Home Depot earned $4.53 per share, 9 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped forecasts. Comparable-store sales fell short of forecasts, however, rising 4.5% compared to a StreetAccount consensus estimate of 5%.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Cisco Systems Stock: Earnings Top Estimates, Guidance Misses

Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Report were falling after hours Wednesday after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings ahead of analyst expectations. The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $13.1 billion with non-GAAP earnings of 84 cents a share. Analysts were expecting the company to report fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of 83 cents a share, on par with the previous quarter's earnings, on revenue of $13.04 billion.
InvestorPlace

Buy the Post-Earnings Dip In Facebook Stock

Social media giant Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) recently posted its blowout earnings results. However, despite reporting robust growth in several areas, FB stock dropped 6% of its valuation. Investors are concerned about the impact of Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iOS 14.5 update on the company’s advertising revenues and antitrust headwinds. However, these concerns are...
StocksFortune

Robinhood shares sink after it reveals a quarter of revenue comes from Dogecoin trades

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Following Robinhood's first earnings call post-IPO, shares dropped nearly 10% at market open Thursday. Although the brokerage more than doubled its revenue over the three months ending in June from this time last year, the company revealed that crypto trading had begun driving most of that momentum.
StocksStreet.Com

Premarket Movers Thursday - Robinhood, Nvidia, Alibaba and Macy's

Stocks moving in premarket trading Thursday include Robinhood, Nvidia, Alibaba, Kohl's and Macy's. Stock futures fell Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it could begin tapering stimulus this year even as surging coronavirus infections caused by the delta variant have raised worries about the pace of the U.S. recovery. Here...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Macy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced second-quarter earnings that were higher year over year, better-than-expected quarterly revenue results and raised guidance. Macy's reported quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share, which was up from a loss of 81 cents per share year over year. The...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

JD.com And Tesla Lead The Nasdaq Lower Tuesday

U.S. indices were trading lower Tuesday amid macro uncertainty due to COVID-19 concerns. Investors also weighed today's Home Depot (NYSE: HD) earnings and a drop in retail sales. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell by 0.88% to $365.73. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:...
MarketsFortune

Wells Fargo, JPMorgan launch bitcoin funds

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Another pair of big banks are broadening their cryptocurrency interests. Wells Fargo and JPMorgan have both registered a bitcoin fund with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wells Fargo is partnering with the New York Digital...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Column: Tin hits record highs as global stocks shrink

LONDON (Reuters) - Tin continues to be the unexpected star performer of the industrial metals this year. While the broader metals recovery rally shows signs of flagging, tin keeps punching out fresh all-time highs on both the London and Shanghai markets. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month tin last week touched...
Weight Lossinvesting.com

Weight Watchers Stock Is Providing A Pullback Opportunity

Weight management products and services providerWW International (NASDAQ:WW)stock was pummeled on its Q2 2021 earnings results. While results were admittedly underwhelming, the guidance shocked investors as shares collapsed. The Company admits that consumer habits are reverting back towards seasonal norms after being elevated by the pandemic tailwinds. The Company bolstered its digital offerings during the pandemic and should gain from the reopening trend fueled by COVID vaccinations. The Company has a plan they will discuss shortly to optimize performance in the second half of the year for growth in 2022. Meanwhile, the guidance was very conservative and digital revenue is expected to grow 10%. The bar has been set very low for the next quarter which is causing shares to continue selling off. Prudent investors looking for exposure in the weight management segment can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Weight Watchers in anticipation of a turnaround.
EnvironmentFortune

As climate worries spike, green bonds are having a moment. Should you invest?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. This is the first edition of The Dividend, Fortune’s new weekly investing column, available exclusively to our subscribers. Each week we’ll dig into an area of the market that's making headlines, and help you figure out what deserves a place in your portfolio—and what doesn't.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WW International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WW International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why The Beachbody Company's Stock Is Plunging Today

Beachbody Company Inc (NYSE:BODY) shares are trading lower by 9.7% at $7.30 Friday morning after the company reported a second-quarter net loss of $12.4 million, versus $10 million in the same quarter last year and worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates. Beachbody reported...

Comments / 0

Community Policy