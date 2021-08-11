Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Meet the street artist painting 'words of joy' all over Cleveland

 8 days ago

WRDSMTH is a Los Angeles-based street artist originally from Cleveland who is back home as part of Graffiti HeArt's Mural Tour. WRDSMITH is creating 18 inspiring graffiti murals spread all over the area -- from Lakewood to Cleveland Heights. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton watched the artist at work and learned more about his plans to spread 'words of joy' to his hometown as part of Graffiti HeArt's Mural Tour. http://www.graffitiheart.org/

