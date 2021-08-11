A Phenomenal Pizza Farm In Waseca Was Featured in Episode on Discovery+

State Fair To Go is back this year and offering a second option for your own at-home experience. Following last year's announcement from Minnesota State Fair organizers that the 2020 Great Minnesota Get Together would be cancelled due to COVID-19, a new business stepped forward to provide fair enthusiasts their own at-home experience. State Fair To Go offered an organized kit of food and treats from some favorite State Fair vendors shipped directly to buyer's homes. Kits included food from Ellsworth Cheese Curds, State Fair Mini Donuts, Sweet Martha's Cookies, Rosie's Fries, Axdahl's Fresh Corn on the Cob and Elliot's Up North Corn Dogs and cost $59.95 to feed up to five people. All items in the State Fair To Go kit came from Minnesota farms and small businesses.
