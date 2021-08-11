Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waseca, MN

A Phenomenal Pizza Farm In Waseca Was Featured in Episode on Discovery+

By Shel B
Posted by 
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This isn't the first time I've raved about Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm. The Waseca restaurant offers quite a unique dining experience, and it seems I'm not the only one who thinks so. Last week, an episode entitled "Pizza Farm" aired on The Magnolia Network on the show, 'Zoë Bakes.' The...

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 0

KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Magnolia, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Waseca, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Waseca, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Industry
Waseca, MN
Lifestyle
Waseca, MN
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Food Drink#Phenomenal Pizza Farm#Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm#The Ditch Creek Dixies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
KDHL AM 920

2022 ACM Awards Will Stream Exclusively on Amazon Prime

The Academy of Country Music Awards will look very different in 2022. In a press release issued Thursday (Aug. 19), the Academy of Country Music announced that the 57th ACM Awards will air exclusively via Amazon Prime, marking the first-ever major awards show to adopt a streaming-only format. The news...
Blooming Prairie, MNPosted by
KDHL AM 920

Blooming Prairie Schools In-Person, Masks Optional

Blooming Prairie schools will open the new school year with in-person class five days a week and no mask requirement, though they are recommended. In an email, Superintendent Chris Stahloch says, "Blooming Prairie Public Schools will not provide distance learning as an educational option at this time. Our goal will be to hold classes in person, five days a week, following our normal times and normal school calendar."
Steele County, MNPosted by
KDHL AM 920

What to do Wednesday at the Steele County Fair

Pet a snake. Dance with a dinosaur. Catch a free concert. Eat a corndog or pronto pup. The choices for Wednesday, August 18 at the 2021 Steele County Free Fair are pretty limitless. Tuesday's opening of the fair featured big crowds and a sense of relief at being able to get together for the annual event which fell victim to the pandemic in 2020.
Steele County, MNPosted by
KDHL AM 920

The Seven Types Of People You’ll See At The Steele County Free Fair

It's the first full day of the Steele County Free Fair! Last night's opening ceremonies including the flag raising saw some good crowds come into the fairgrounds, seeing all those people roaming about got me thinking about the seven types of people you'll most likely see while you are out at the Steele County Fair. Of course, not everyone falls into one of these categories/archetypes but in general, you'll probably identify as one of these people or you'll remember seeing one of these people out at the fair.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KDHL AM 920

MN State Fair To-Go Boxes are Back with a Second “Blue Ribbon” Option

State Fair To Go is back this year and offering a second option for your own at-home experience. Following last year's announcement from Minnesota State Fair organizers that the 2020 Great Minnesota Get Together would be cancelled due to COVID-19, a new business stepped forward to provide fair enthusiasts their own at-home experience. State Fair To Go offered an organized kit of food and treats from some favorite State Fair vendors shipped directly to buyer's homes. Kits included food from Ellsworth Cheese Curds, State Fair Mini Donuts, Sweet Martha's Cookies, Rosie's Fries, Axdahl's Fresh Corn on the Cob and Elliot's Up North Corn Dogs and cost $59.95 to feed up to five people. All items in the State Fair To Go kit came from Minnesota farms and small businesses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy