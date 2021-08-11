This one thing can help you find a job after long-term unemployment

Per the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor’s Current Employee Statistics, now is an optimal time for job seekers to explore new opportunities: July 2021 job growth was widespread across industries, including gains in leisure and hospitality, public and private education, professional and business services, retail trade, and other services. However, as we continue to usher in a new era of “return-to-work,” many are still struggling with breaking out of long-term unemployment as a result of the pandemic. Moreover, the true number of individuals who have been unemployed for more than 27 weeks is likely an undercount.