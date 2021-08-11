Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

This one thing can help you find a job after long-term unemployment

By Muhammad Younas
Fast Company
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePer the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor’s Current Employee Statistics, now is an optimal time for job seekers to explore new opportunities: July 2021 job growth was widespread across industries, including gains in leisure and hospitality, public and private education, professional and business services, retail trade, and other services. However, as we continue to usher in a new era of “return-to-work,” many are still struggling with breaking out of long-term unemployment as a result of the pandemic. Moreover, the true number of individuals who have been unemployed for more than 27 weeks is likely an undercount.

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fairs#Job Opportunities#Retail Trade#American#Linkedin#Agencies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Public HealthCNBC

More than one-third of remote workers are still waiting for their employer's return-to-office plan

The resurgence of Covid-19 cases due to the delta variant is casting uncertainty on future plans yet again, including the return to offices. Some 36% of people currently working from home say they're still waiting to hear from their employer about whether they'll stay remote or be expected to return to the workplace anytime soon, according to a survey of nearly 3,000 American workers conducted by LinkedIn in July.
Jobstwollow.com

How Can Job Posting Sites Help You Look For A Job?

We find ourselves in situations where we need to find a job, and sometimes we want to. It’s easy if we know someone, and that person can help us out by hooking us up with one. But, most of the time, we have to get up and start looking for ourselves.
EducationNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Another 3.9 Million People Quit Their Jobs in June—and Many Are Getting Higher-Paying Roles

The U.S. quitting spree is still going strong. After dipping slightly in May, the share of people leaving their employer rose again in June, when another 3.9 million people quit their jobs, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. The numbers come in slightly lower than April figures that showed a record 4 million people quit during that month, sparked by confidence they could find a better job elsewhere.
RetailInc.com

The Great Resignation: Why Millions of People Are Quitting (and How Employers Can Earn Them Back)

A local cafe recently put up a new sign. "Help Wanted," it reads. "Wages up to $20. Earn Up to $1,000 in Bonuses." Twenty dollars an hour seems like a lot to pay cashiers and sandwich makers, especially since minimum wage in Virginia is $9.50. But clearly it's not: Within two miles of that cafe, I saw at least six other "Help Wanted" signs in the windows of restaurants and retailers.
Personal FinancePosted by
Money

America Has More Job Openings Right Now Than Ever Before

The U.S. is turning into one big “help wanted” ad. At the end of June, the country had a record 10.1 million job openings, according to data released by the federal government on Monday. Up from May and April, the 10.1 million figure is significant: That’s the highest number of open roles since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking them back in 2000.
Personal FinanceNBC Connecticut

More Workers Plan to Quit as Better Job Opportunities Open Up

In what's being called the "Great Resignation," 1 in 3 workers are now considering leaving their job, while almost 60% are rethinking their career, according to a report. A record number of available positions has given job seekers the upper hand. The pandemic has caused a lot of people to...
Small BusinessInc.com

Hiring Is Slow and Talent Is Hard to Find. Should You Start Posting Salaries In Job Listings?

Amid unexpectedly low hiring numbers for July and a tight labor market overall, it may be time to let job seekers know how much you're willing to pay. The U.S. non-farm private sector added 330,000 jobs from June to July, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday. That was the smallest jump since February and well below the median expected job increase of 690,000 for July, according to a Bloomberg survey.
Economy95.3 MNC

New poll suggests flexibility is what job seekers want most

Hiring has returned with a vengeance. Yet, many employers are struggling to fill positions or even get qualified applicants. How can companies attract and retain workers in a Post-Covid job market?. To find out how this unconventional period has shaped workers’ wants, Zippia conducted their 2021 Job Seeker Report. They...
EconomyPosted by
Ladders

Nearly half of unemployed job seekers frustrated by lack of opportunities

In some respects, the post-pandemic job market is hot. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that in May 2021 there were 9.2 million job openings, but only 5.9 million people were hired. It would seem that filling these open positions would be simple, and yet many employers report that they are having a difficult time hiring. For example, one survey found that 48% of small businesses had unfilled job openings in May 2021.
EconomyPosted by
Axios

1. 1 big thing: The worker's job market

The unprecedented upheaval of a year-plus of pandemic life is playing out in the job market. Why it matters: The unemployment rate remains stubbornly high. At the same time, the Great Resignation has companies across the country trying desperately to hold on to staff as employees act on pent-up demand for job changes.
EconomyFox47News

The Great Resignation: Why workers are leaving their jobs in droves

(WSYM) — You would’ve never guessed it, after the way the pandemic started. Mass layoffs, especially across the service industry, took the headlines. In a flash, millions lost their jobs, and for those who could not get government assistance — and even for many who could — it became time to find new opportunities.
Pleasantville, NJdownbeach.com

Extended unemployment benefits end Sept. 4; help offered for job seekers

PLEASANTVILLE – Federal American Rescue Plan Act extended unemployment benefits will end Sept. 4, along with the weekly $300 supplemental benefits, impacting more than 200,000 state residents. In-person unemployment services will no longer be available at One-Stop Career Centers, including the Atlantic County One-Stop at 2 S. Main St. in...
HealthFortune

Can you get unemployment if you lose your job for refusing to get vaccinated?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. An increasing number of major companies, health systems, and government agencies are incentivizing—and even mandating—employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. Most recently, United became the first airline on Friday to require all 67,000 of its employees to get vaccinated by Oct. 25 or risk losing their jobs.
Manhattan, NYNewsday

Why people are quitting their jobs in record numbers

Long Islanders are looking for more out of their work lives and are increasingly willing to quit their jobs to get it. For many workers, the pandemic shutdown and emergence of remote work presented an opportunity to stop and reflect on their careers, families and long-term goals. Many found more flexibility working from home and have no intention of giving it up even if it means looking for another job, leading to a nationwide trend many are calling the "Great Resignation."

Comments / 0

Community Policy