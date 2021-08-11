Chevy Silverado EV teases its 24-inch wheels and 4-wheel steering

WHAT IT IS: A more serious, off-road-focused version of the new Wagoneer. WHY IT MATTERS: The excitement surrounding the recently revealed Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer hasn't even died down yet, and we have it on good authority Jeep isn't done making news with this vehicle family. There will be a long-wheelbase model coming, along with a PHEV version. And as highlighted here, don't be surprised if eventually there's a more off-road-capable version, as well. It might not wear a "Trail Rated" badge due to its size, but the Wagoneer is still a talented off-roader from the factory—and a Trailhawk version would be more so.