Chevy Silverado EV teases its 24-inch wheels and 4-wheel steering
It looks like Chevrolet is ready to kick off a teaser campaign for its upcoming electric pickup truck. On Wednesday, Chevy showed off the electric Silverado's enormous 24-inch wheels and touted its four-wheel steering capability. This is the first time the brand has dived into what we can expect from the electric truck after simply announcing there will be an electric Silverado in the near future. We still don't have a hard date, but teasers suggest the company's ready to hype a reveal soon.www.cnet.com
