Much like we learned in the beginning of 2020, things can change for all of us rather quickly when it comes to COVID-19. At the start of July, we were all enjoying a much-needed Summer, free of all restrictions, mandates, and guidelines. We were thrilled to have our lives relatively back to normal, after losing nearly an entire year of normalcy. The light at the end of the tunnel was now seeming behind us, as we got back to life pre-COVID-19.