Russian authorities on Tuesday announced a new criminal case against the two closest allies of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, AP reports. State of play: The Investigative Committee of Russia is accusing Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov, both of whom have left the country, of funding extremist groups. In June, a Russian court ruled that organizations founded by Navalny were extremist groups because they had plans to overthrow the government.