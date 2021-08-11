Cancel
Politics

Tensions Rise Over Bid to Rename Italy Park for a Mussolini

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — A campaign by a right-wing member of the Italian government to rename a park in honor of Benito Mussolini's younger brother is heating up political tensions. Economy Ministry Undersecretary Claudio Durigon, a lawmaker from the right-wing League party, wants to change the name of the park, which now honors two slain Sicilian anti-Mafia investigators. Durigon wants the park in the central city of Latina to go back to carrying the name of Arnaldo Mussolini, the younger brother of the Fascist dictator.

