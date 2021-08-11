Tensions Rise Over Bid to Rename Italy Park for a Mussolini

The continuing dispute between the governments of Israel and Poland over Holocaust restitution reached high dudgeon this week with each recalling their respective diplomatic personnel from the other amidst a series of dueling invectives. At issue is Poland’s recently enacted law that sets a 30-year time limitation on when property claims may be brought or perfected. It thus effectively prevents former Polish property owners, including Holocaust survivors and their descendants, from regaining property seized by the Nazis and later expropriated by the country’s post-War communist regime, which came to an end in 1989.