Danny Elfman And Trent Reznor Join Forces For Reimagined Single of “True”

For the cover story of our September 1999 issue (#134), AltPress interviewed Trent Reznor. At the time, Nine Inch Nails was just on the eve of releasing their classic album The Fragile. At the time, five years had passed since the group’s landmark album The Downward Spiral. Reznor was uncertain, not only about his own future, but also the future of rock music more generally. Little did readers know at the time that the musician would continue to play a pivotal role in music at large, recording over a dozen albums and film soundtracks. This content has been modified and adjusted to meet the standards of Alternative Press’ digital platform.