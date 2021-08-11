Danny Elfman And Trent Reznor Join Forces For Reimagined Single of “True”
Musical legends Danny Elfman and Trent Reznor have joined forces to deliver a brand new version of “True”, one of the standout singles from Elfman’s acclaimed new double album Big Mess [ANTI- / Epitaph Records]. Released today, the reimagined single showcases a sonic collision of two of music’s most iconic artists, melding vocals from Reznor and Elfman with vicious industrial percussion, cinematic piano flares and walls of feedback.www.iconvsicon.com
