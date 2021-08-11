Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Danny Elfman And Trent Reznor Join Forces For Reimagined Single of “True”

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 8 days ago

Musical legends Danny Elfman and Trent Reznor have joined forces to deliver a brand new version of “True”, one of the standout singles from Elfman’s acclaimed new double album Big Mess [ANTI- / Epitaph Records]. Released today, the reimagined single showcases a sonic collision of two of music’s most iconic artists, melding vocals from Reznor and Elfman with vicious industrial percussion, cinematic piano flares and walls of feedback.

www.iconvsicon.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Freese
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Trent Reznor
Person
Lauryn Hill
Person
Robin Finck
Person
Danny Elfman
Person
Nili Brosh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Motion Capture#Art#Big Mess#Guns N Roses#Big Mess#3d#Cgi#Insects#Anti Epitaph Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

Danny Mayer Releases Debut Solo Single, “Basic Goodness” [Listen]

Guitarist Danny Mayer (Eric Krasno Band, Alan Evans Trio, Star Kitchen) has stepped out on his own for the first time with the release of his debut solo single via Color Red. “Basic Goodness”, a hypnotic psychedelic funk vamp with an irresistible “Go-Go” backbeat, is now streaming. The song’s title...
Musiclionheartv.net

Bella Poarch & Sub Urban join forces on thrilling new single ‘Inferno’

As the follow-up to their recent string of record-smashing collaborations, alt-pop’s newest and most provocative duo Bella Poarch and Sub Urban unleash their hypnotizing new single “INFERNO,” out now via Warner Records. Poised to become yet another viral success for the two breakthrough artists, the new song makes its debut...
MusicAlternative Press

Trent Reznor talks uncertainty, changing music world for 1999 cover

For the cover story of our September 1999 issue (#134), AltPress interviewed Trent Reznor. At the time, Nine Inch Nails was just on the eve of releasing their classic album The Fragile. At the time, five years had passed since the group’s landmark album The Downward Spiral. Reznor was uncertain, not only about his own future, but also the future of rock music more generally. Little did readers know at the time that the musician would continue to play a pivotal role in music at large, recording over a dozen albums and film soundtracks. This content has been modified and adjusted to meet the standards of Alternative Press’ digital platform.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Metallica Drop Live Rendition of 'Of Wolf and Man' From 1993 Concert in Germany

Metallica have teased yet another track from their massive 30th anniversary Black Album reissue project, a live recording of “Of Wolf and Man.”. The track was taken from Metallica’s May 22nd, 1993 show in Mannheim, Germany, and it opens with James Hetfield delivering a delightful dedication: “This one goes out to all you fucking crazy animals out there — you’re all gonna let loose tonight!”
Musicindieisnotagenre.com

Don Broco Release New Single, ‘One True Prince’

Today has seen Don Broco share their latest single, One True Prince, taken from their forthcoming new album, Amazing Things, which is set to be released 17th September via Sharptone Records. Listen below. The track sees Don Broco introduce listeners to a new side to the band, spotlighting their immersive...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Listen To Bastille’s Anthemic New Song, ‘Thelma & Louise’

No movie captures the essence of taking off in the pursuit of freedom better than modern feminist classic Thelma + Louise. A huge fan of film, Bastille songwriter and frontman Dan Smith has brought their 1966 Ford Thunderbird and the escapist liberation of this iconic film into the universe of Bastille’s forthcoming new album.
Musiciconvsicon.com

Seether To Release Career-Spanning ‘Vicennial – 2 Decades Of Seether’ Compilation In October

’s upcoming album, Vicennial – 2 Decades of Seether, tells the remarkable story of the South African quartet’s career and chart-topping success. The 20 songs on this compilation have amassed 16 #1 chart positions and all are Top 5 multi-format radio hits. This collection is an audio summary of the first 20 years of Billboard’s #8 All-Time Mainstream Rock Artists, which covers the 40-year history of the chart’s existence. The album, due for release on October 15th via Craft Recordings, was carefully curated by frontman Shaun Morgan and highlights tracks from his band’s eight full-length albums—including early breakthrough singles “Broken” and “Fine Again”; the recent #1 on both the Rock and Active Rock charts, “Dangerous”; as well as their fan favorite cover of Wham’s “Careless Whisper.” Known for their dedication to their fans, Seether selected fan submitted artwork for the album cover.
MusicBillboard

9 Memorable Covers of Billie Eilish Songs

But musicians of all genres have been doing more than just singing her praises -- they've literally been singing her songs. Here are some of the most memorable covers of Eilish's music -- which she pens with brother and collaborator Finneas -- since she first started making waves with 2016's viral song "Ocean Eyes."
Musictheyoungfolks.com

New Music: Michael Brondstetter Releases “Sunset Silhouette”

Americana, pop, and rock artist Michael Brondstetter releases “Sunset Silhouette,” a song inspired by “a story I heard from a couple that met at a restaurant where he worked parking cars.”. Michael’s sound mirrors the cool, mellow flavors of what is called the ‘Topanga Canyon Sound,” a blend of harmonic...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Infamous Dr. Phil Guest Bhad Bhabie Now a Multi-Millionaire

Danielle Bregoli made headlines a few years ago on The Dr. Phil Show. The problem child became known for quipping, "Cash me ousside, howbow dah?" Now, as a rapper called Bhad Bhabie, Bregoli is a multi-millionaire. She discussed her success with Variety. In 2017, Bregoli became the youngest female rapper...
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Rumors: Finn’s Birth Father Revealed?

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers and rumors tease that John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) birth father might be a man named Lance (Adam Huss). Longtime viewers of The Bold and The Beautiful will recall that Lance is the man who Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) killed by bees, knowing he had an allergy. Finn could look like a child of Lance and Sheila.
Posted by
Rolling Stone

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration. Bieber and Megan were both nominated for Artist of the Year, alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and Ariana Grande. Rodrigo’s five nominations also include “Drivers License” for Song of the Year and Performance of the Year, as well...
Celebritiesblavity.com

88-Year-Old ‘Star Trek’ Actress Nichelle Nichols, Who Has Dementia, Stuck In Conservatorship Battle

Nichelle Nichols, the actress who played Nyota Uhura in Star Trek, is stuck in the middle of a years-long conservatorship battle. The 88-year-old actress suffers from dementia and her son, Kyle Johnson, was led to believe her former manager, Gilbert Bell, would take advantage of her while ill, so in 2018 he filed for a conservatorship and won, the Los Angeles Times reported.
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Suge Knight Capo Mob James Confidently Names Biggie’s Killer

The 1997 murder of The Notorious B.I.G. remains unsolved. While there have been multiple theories on who killed the Brooklyn Hip Hop legend, Mob James is certain he knows who fired the fatal shot. During an interview with VladTV, Suge Knight’s ex-capo is asked about that fateful night in Los...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Pop Smoke's Vault Has Run Dry, Says His Best Friend

The well has run dry following the release of Pop Smoke's second posthumous album Faith. According to the late rapper's best friend, Mike Dee, his vault may be empty after the release of thirty new songs, which were added onto the deluxe editions of his latest album. He says that he believes the rapper doesn't have much left to release, which means that we may have heard the last new music from Pop Smoke.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Barbra Streisand Says Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star Is Born’ Was ‘The Wrong Idea’

Barbra Streisand may be changing her tune on Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born.” The singer and actor, who starred in the 1976 version of “A Star Is Born,” said in a new interview about the 2018 remake, “At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé, and I thought, that’s interesting. Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors, I thought that was a great idea. So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I...
CelebritiesPosted by
Hot 99.1

Young Thug Grabs 21 Savage’s Phone After 21 Calls Him a ‘Birthday Girl’ – Watch

Raise your champagne glasses in the air. Young Thug is celebrating his 30th birthday today. However, be careful with your use of pronouns around the Atlanta rapper. On Monday morning (Aug. 16), 21 Savage, who's a very good friend of Thugger, jumped on his Instagram Story and shared a video of himself filming the birthday boy celebrating the big 3-0 at a private event in the ATL. In the clip, Young Thug is gleefully counting stacks of money on a table. “Look at the birthday girl,” 21 says aloud.

Comments / 0

Community Policy