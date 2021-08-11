Barnacles Inspire a Better Way to Seal Off Wounds
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Barnacles may be the bane of ships, but they could point to new ways to quickly halt severe bleeding, researchers report. Barnacles are small crustaceans that attach to rocks, ship hulls and even other animals, such as whales. Their ability to cling to surfaces that are often wet and dirty caught the attention of researchers trying to find new ways to seal wounds in emergency situations.www.usnews.com
