Barnacles Inspire a Better Way to Seal Off Wounds

The relentlessness of chronic pain wears you down. Beyond being a physical distraction in and of itself, it disrupts sleep, interferes with work and relationships, and can even alter the way we process emotions by causing physiological changes in our brains. But the experience of long-term pain is complicated and varies between individuals, making it difficult to explain and quantify, let alone diagnose and manage. Now, in a large study of over 21,500 people who visited the University of Pittsburgh's severe pain management clinics, perioperative specialist Benedict Alter and colleagues have developed a new method to try to help work this out. "We found...