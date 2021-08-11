Bengals Emerging Rookie D'Ante Smith Brings 'It' Factor To O-Line

CINCINNATI — The Bengals had their last training camp practice on Wednesday. It was a short, quick session that simulated what Friday's would be like during the season. "Today was our version of a 'Fast Friday,' of what an in season Friday schedule will look like, letting our guys get a taste for that before we go on this road game," head coach Zac Taylor said. "We will see it again in Week 2 (of the regular season) when we go on the road. I want them to get a feel for what a Friday feels like, the time they'll have in the afternoon and then tomorrow will be the walkthrough stuff."