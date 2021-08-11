Cancel
Bengals Emerging Rookie D'Ante Smith Brings 'It' Factor To O-Line

Cover picture for the articleQuarterbacks aren't the only guys who can have 'It.' Whatever "It," is. Take D'Ante Smith, the Bengals rookie offensive lineman built to NFL specifications and wired with "It." Rodney Holder, his head coach at Grovetown High School, just a Hail Mary from The Masters' Amen Corner, knew it long before the Bengals made his big guy with the baby face the first high school player from Columbia County to be drafted by the NFL.

