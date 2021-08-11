Cancel
Harrison, NY

We Can Look to Emulate Nita Lowey in Her Public Service Career

By Examiner Media
theexaminernews.com
 7 days ago

The Moving Harrison Forward team would like to recognize and celebrate a beloved politician, our former congressional representative Nita Lowey. Nita retired in January after an outstanding 32 years of service as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Nita represented New York’s 17th Congressional District that included of a portion of Westchester County, most especially our town of Harrison.

