We Can Look to Emulate Nita Lowey in Her Public Service Career
The Moving Harrison Forward team would like to recognize and celebrate a beloved politician, our former congressional representative Nita Lowey. Nita retired in January after an outstanding 32 years of service as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Nita represented New York’s 17th Congressional District that included of a portion of Westchester County, most especially our town of Harrison.www.theexaminernews.com
Comments / 0