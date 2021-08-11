County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Issues Heat Emergency Alert Effective Noon, Wednesday, Aug. 11 through 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 12

Residents can expect a brief interruption in their radio and television transmissions today and many will receive an alert on their cell phones during a nationwide test. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) along with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will be conducting the nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) between 1:20 p.m. and 1:50 p.m. this (Wednesday) afternoon. The EAS test is performed in a similar manner to those done on a monthly basis across the state on radio and television. The WEA test is directed at consumer cell phones and those who have opted-in for emergency notifications will receive an alert. Those interested in signing up for cell phone alerts can do so through the link included below.