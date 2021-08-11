Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Issues Heat Emergency Alert Effective Noon, Wednesday, Aug. 11 through 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 12

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounty Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Issues Heat Emergency Alert Effective Noon, Wednesday, Aug. 11 through 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 12. Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security has issued a Heat Emergency Alert beginning at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 11 through 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 due to the National Weather Service forecast for extremely dangerous temperatures.

mocoshow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Cramps#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Illness#Dot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Haywood County, NCwnctimes.com

State of Emergency Declared in Haywood County Due to Tropical Storm Fred

State of Emergency Declared in Haywood County August 17, 2021. The following Proclamation is issued by the Chairman of the Haywood County Board of Commissioners:. WHEREAS, information from the National Weather Service and other sources have predicted that the ruminates of post Tropical Storm Fred is approaching western North Carolina and is likely to cause moderate impact the region, such that a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for our area on August 16, 2021 as the area has received heavy rainfall prior to the storms impact; and.
Avery County, NCaveryjournal.com

Tornado Warning issued for southwestern Avery County until 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, flood watch through Wednesday AM

NEWLAND — On Tuesday, Aug. 17, the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg updated its initial Tornado Warning to include southwestern Avery County, as well as central McDowell County, Mitchell County, Yancey County, and west central Burke County until 6:15 p.m. According to NWS, at 4:59 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable...
Wyandotte County, KSwyandottedaily.com

Excessive heat warning in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday

An excessive heat warning for Wyandotte County continues until 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, according to the National Weather Service forecast. The temperature was 85, with a heat index of 90, at 9 a.m. Thursday, the weather service said. The heat index could reach a high of 107 today, according...
Orange County, TXOrange Leader

OC Emergency management issues alert

The Orange County Office of Emergency Management would like to advise everyone to avoid the area of South Farm to Market Road 105 near South Mansfield Ferry Road. The area is being shut down for an undetermined time due to a gas leak. We will keep everyone informed as the situation continues.
Cell PhonesWATE

National emergency alert test scheduled for Wednesday afternoon

A national emergency alert test that will sound on most American’s mobile devices is happening Wednesday afternoon. The national test will happen in two portions in order to test WEA and EAS capabilities. Both tests will begin at 2:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 11. WATE Midday News.
Charlotte, NCcharlotteareanews.com

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Holds Emergency Alert Test Aug. 11

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office is reminding residents that the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:20 p.m. The national test will consist...
FEMA1380kcim.com

Emergency Management And Wireless Emergency Alert Testing To Be Done This Afternoon

Residents can expect a brief interruption in their radio and television transmissions today and many will receive an alert on their cell phones during a nationwide test. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) along with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will be conducting the nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) between 1:20 p.m. and 1:50 p.m. this (Wednesday) afternoon. The EAS test is performed in a similar manner to those done on a monthly basis across the state on radio and television. The WEA test is directed at consumer cell phones and those who have opted-in for emergency notifications will receive an alert. Those interested in signing up for cell phone alerts can do so through the link included below.
EnvironmentKRMS Radio

Heat Advisory Remains In Effect Through Thursday Evening

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the Lake Area and much of Missouri. Heat index values could reach 105 degrees or higher today and tomorrow (Thursday). Officials say you should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room when possible and stay out of the sun. They also...
Fairfax County, VAtysonsreporter.com

Heat alerts issued for Fairfax County tomorrow and Thursday

While temperatures in Fairfax County haven’t exactly been comfortable over the past couple of days, the heat is about get worse before easing up at the end of this week. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the D.C. area, including Fairfax County, that will take effect from noon through 8 p.m. tomorrow (Wednesday). An Excessive Heat Watch will follow on Thursday (Aug. 12) over roughly the same time frame.
Clallam County, WAPeninsula Daily News

Emergency alert test set Wednesday morning

The nation’s public alert system will be tested at 11:20 a.m. today. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will test the nation’s public alert and warning systems at 11:20 a.m. PDT, according to Clallam County Undersheriff Ron Cameron. “So, if your cellphone begins making...
Perry, IAtheperrynews.com

Heat advisory in effect Wednesday noon to 7 p.m.

A heat advisory will be in effect for the Perry area Wednesday from noon until 7 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) announced Tuesday night. Heat index values up to 105 are expected across central and eastern Iowa. The hot temperatures and high humidity might cause heat illnesses to occur....
Tillamook County, ORtillamookcountypioneer.net

TILLAMOOK COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: Gordon’s Update – Weather & Emergency Broadcast System Test Coming Aug. 11th –

Another cloudy, foggy start this morning but this will again burn back leaving us partly sunny, but with the southerly winds still in the upper atmosphere, continued hazy. Afternoon winds becoming westerly 4-8, todays high near 66. This evening we start to have a slight chance of rain coming from an approaching cold front that will bring light rain to the area.
Saint Croix County, WIbaldwin-bulletin.com

County issues State of Emergency

St. Croix County has issued a State of Emergency following the recent severe storms. During the overnight hours of July 28, parts of St. Croix County experienced severe thunderstorms, straight-line winds and a confirmed EF1 tornado. St. Croix County Emergency Management has been in contact with local municipalities and the...
Kern County, CAkernvalleysun.com

Air quality alert in effect for Kern County until Friday, Aug. 20

The National Weather Service out of San Joaquin Valley has issued an Air Quality Alert for Kern and surrounding counties resulting from the prevalence of wildfires. The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is extending an Air Quality Alert on Aug. 18, 2021, due to smoke impacts from wildfires in northern California and other fires in Tuolumne, Mariposa, and Tulare Counties for San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Tulare, Kings, and Valley portion of Kern Counties.
Mcintosh County, GAthedariennews.net

County Office closing to public beginning Wednesday, Aug. 18

McIntosh County Manager Patrick Zoucks announced Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 17, that due to the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta Variant, “McIntosh County Offices will be closed to the public starting Wednesday, August 18, until further notice. And, all county employees will report to their normal duty station. “The drive-thru at the...
Doña Ana County, NMKRQE News 13

Emergency declaration in effect for Doña Ana County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Sunday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order, declaring a state of emergency in Doña Ana county. The order will provide local governments with tools and funding to begin the recovery process from the heavy rainfall and flooding, which began last week. According to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy