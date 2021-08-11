County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Issues Heat Emergency Alert Effective Noon, Wednesday, Aug. 11 through 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 12
County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Issues Heat Emergency Alert Effective Noon, Wednesday, Aug. 11 through 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 12. Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security has issued a Heat Emergency Alert beginning at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 11 through 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 due to the National Weather Service forecast for extremely dangerous temperatures.mocoshow.com
