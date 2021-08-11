Rising corn, soybean prices encouraging more planting in Arkansas

Crop conditions over the past week saw slight declines of three percent for corn and two percent for soybeans. According to the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report for the week ending Aug. 15, 83 percent of the corn crop has reached the dough stage, one week ahead of the five-year average while 29 percent has reached the dent stage, four days ahead. Corn is now rated at 58 percent good to excellent. Soybeans setting pods reached 90 percent, one week ahead of the norm, with scattered reports of coloring. Soybean conditions dropped from 60 percent good to excellent last week to 58 percent. Oats harvested for grain reached 93 percent, three days behind the five-year average. Although some areas of the state received substantial amounts of rainfall, there were still an average of 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig, says the outlook for the end of the month shows more favorable chances for rain. “We’re excited to welcome back the great Iowa State Fair and fairgoers should see temperatures gradually rise through Sunday with slight chances of scattered thunderstorms,” he says. “The end of August outlooks are appearing warmer and wetter, which would be beneficial for areas experiencing extreme drought.” The full report can be found at nass.usda.gov.