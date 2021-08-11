Cancel
Arkansas State

Rising corn, soybean prices encouraging more planting in Arkansas

By George Jared
talkbusiness.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorn and soybean prices have been in the doldrums for nearly half a decade, but in early 2021 that changed. Prices surged and it created a shift in row acres across Arkansas, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). Cotton and rice prices...

