Chrissy Teigen Fires Back At Claims She ‘Deletes Negative Comments’ On IG: ‘That’s Next-Level Hater’
Chrissy Teigen brushed off haters and called all the negative attention she receives ‘funny’ in a new video on her Instagram stories. Chrissy Teigen, 35, had a perfect response to her critics on her Instagram Story on Tuesday August 10. The model dismissed trolls’ petty claims that she deletes the negative comments she receives on her social media. She also called the outrage “funny,” while she coolly clapped back in the low-key video, where she was wearing a colorful bathrobe.hollywoodlife.com
