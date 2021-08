Are These Top Consumer Staples Stocks Worth Adding To Your Portfolio Now?. As the COVID-19 situation continues to occupy the minds of many, consumer staples stocks could take center stage. Namely, this section of the stock market is home to companies whose wares are constantly in demand. As the name suggests, consumer staples often provide for the daily necessities of the general public. This would include food items, household supplies, and even day-to-day medication. Understandably, consumers could be turning to said companies to stock up on supplies amidst times of uncertainty. Likewise, I could see investors flocking to this sector of the stock market today as well.