SAGINAW, MI - One was a ‘protector,’ a man who looked out for his loved ones. One was fun-loving and cared deeply for her tight-knit family. Dammess Patillo and Tamarea Steward were shot and killed Saturday, July 31 at a party on Saginaw’s East Side, an incident that left two others injured. He was 44 and she was 26. Seven people were shot within a 12-hour period, with three others wounded at a separate incident.