Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Rangers recover body of missing hiker

By The Sun-Gazette
thesungazette.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Park Service announced this week that trained searchers assisting the Thoke family were able to locate Matt Thoke, 43, on Saturday and rangers recovered his body on Sunday, Aug. 8. Thoke was found in a location that was not visible by air and hardly visible on the ground, not far from where he was last seen, in technical terrain.

thesungazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#National Parks Service#The National Park Service#Sequoia National Park#Nps#Pinnacles National Parks#California National Guard#The U S Forest Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Remains Of Hiker Who Went Missing 2 Years Ago In North Cascades Found

The remains of a 28-year-old Washington hiker, who went missing in the North Cascade mountain range two years ago, have been recovered by the search and rescue personnel. Rachel Lakoduk of Moses Lake, who disappeared on Oct. 17, 2019, while hiking to the Hidden Lake Trail to celebrate her birthday, never made it to the lookout cabin on the trail, reported CBS News.
Prescott, AZfox10phoenix.com

Body of missing camper from Prescott recovered from a ravine

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - A man who had been missing since last month was found dead over the weekend near Prescott, sheriff's officials said on Aug. 9. According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, 49-year-old Patrick Higgins was four-wheeling with friends on July 12 when their vehicle became stuck. Higgins reportedly hiked out of the area alone the next morning and hadn't been seen since.
Berkeley, CAMerced Sun-Star

Rangers scale back the search for a missing hiker in Yosemite National Park

Rangers at Yosemite National Park have scaled back on the search for a hiker who has been missing since July 25. Richard Judd, 69, of Berkeley was reportedly last seen as he embarked on a hike from his camp at Lower Merced Pass Lake to Red Peak Pass. Scott Gediman, a spokesperson for the park, said Wednesday that “we’re entering the limited continuous search mode.”
Newport Beach, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Body Of Newport Beach Hiker Matt Thoke Recovered In Sequoia National Park

SEQUOIA AND KINGS NATIONAL PARK (CBSLA) — The body of a Newport Beach man who went missing in Sequoia National Park has been found and recovered by National Park Service rangers. (credit: Thoke Family) Matt Thoke, 43, was last seen July 21 splitting from his group during a multi-day wilderness trip and leaving the High Sierra Trail. Trained searchers assisting the Thoke family found him Saturday, and his body was recovered Sunday. According to the National Park Service, Thoke was found in a location that was not visible by air and hardly visible on the ground. The location was also not far from where Thoke was last seen, in technical terrain, officials said. “We are saddened by this conclusion but grateful for all the agencies, organizations, friends, and family who worked on this effort,” Clay Jordan, superintendent of Sequoia and Kings National Parks, said in a statement. “It often takes a village to bring things to a close.” An extensive multi-agency search was launched on the day Thoke went missing, but it was scaled back on Aug. 2. The Thoke family recruited skilled search teams to continue the effort in coordination with National Park Service incident managers.
Public SafetyKMPH.com

Body of missing hiker Matt Thoke located over the weekend

SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, Calif. (FOX26) — The body of a hiker missing for nearly 3 weeks was located over the weekend. Matt Thoke was last seen leaving the High Sierra Trail in Sequoia National Park around 1:00 p.m. on July 21st. Thoke split from his group and...
Mount Vernon, WANew Haven Register

Searchers find body of missing hiker in North Cascades

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — The body of a 28-year-old hiker who went missing in the North Cascades nearly two years ago was found over the weekend by a private search and rescue group. Rachel Lakoduk of Moses Lake went missing Oct. 17, 2019 after telling her family she planned...
Mount Vernon, WAKXL

Body Of Missing Hiker Found After Two Year Search

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) – The body of a 28-year-old hiker who went missing in the North Cascades nearly two years ago was found over the weekend by a private search and rescue group. Rachel Lakoduk of Moses Lake went missing Oct. 17, 2019 after telling her family she planned...
Pensacola Beach, FLWKRG

Missing man’s body recovered at Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was found dead after swimming at Pensacola Beach late Tuesday evening. The body of Darren Manh Nguyen, 60, was recovered early Wednesday morning. Nguyen was last seen swimming around 7 p.m. at Park West off Fort Pickens Road.
Kansas StateKSNT

Missing Kansas woman found dead after Silver Alert issued

FINNEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A missing woman at the center of a recent Kansas Silver Alert has been found dead Tuesday evening, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Authorities searching for Virginia Rae Green, 76, of Garden City, found her dead in a remote area of Finney County, which is the same county containing the town she lived in. The KBI issued a statewide Silver Alert for the woman with dementia after someone reported her missing Monday. Green was last seen at her home Sunday, after which the KBI said she may have gotten in her car to travel to an unknown place.
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

Body Recovered From Pyramid Lake Following 27-Hour Missing Person Search

A dead body, believed to be the missing person reported at Pyramid Lake on Monday, was recovered by divers on Tuesday. Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Parks Bureau divers located a body in the water of Pyramid Lake just north of Santa Clarita, according to Deputy Eric Ortiz with the LASD Sheriff’s Information Bureau (SIB).
Olympia, WAMy Clallam County

Missing hiker in ONP found

OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK – A woman who went missing four days ago in Olympic National Park has been found. Cheri Keller, from Olympia, was found late Sunday morning. A King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian II helicopter spotted her off trail in a basin to the east of Mt. Steele. The helicopter was able to land in the basin and transport her to Sanderson Field Airport in Shelton. Keller was transported in stable condition by ambulance to Mason County Hospital for evaluation.
California StateInternational Business Times

Man's Body Found In California Canal With Feet Tied Together

A 30-year-old man's body was recently found in a canal in Placer County, California, with his both feet tied together. The sheriff’s office has deemed the death suspicious. The Placer County Sheriff's office said Sunday that the body was partially clothed and had no obvious signs of trauma, KCRA reported. The victim, whose identity has not been revealed, hailed from Grass Valley.
Mariposa County, CAKRON4

Family found dead after reported missing in Central California, deputies say

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family reported missing in Mariposa County late Monday was found dead, according to the Sheriff’s Office. John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, one-year-old daughter Muji, and the family dog were located dead near the Devil’s Gulch area in the Southfork of the Merced River drainage, according to a statement released by deputies on Tuesday. The family’s vehicle was found nearby.
Accidentsccenterdispatch.com

Searchers recover bodies of men missing in lake, river

Search and rescue teams in Montana have recovered the bodies of two men, one who went missing in the Yellowstone River near Reed Point and the other who went missing in Flathead Lake near Lakeside. Searchers recovered the body of Nicholas Lockwood, 29, of Somers, from Flathead Lake on Thursday,...
AccidentsNews4Jax.com

Body of missing swimmer recovered from Satilla River

The body of a missing swimmer was recovered Sunday morning from the Satilla River, more than a day after his reported disappearance, authorities said. David Voss, 24, of Nahunta, was seen getting into the river near the boat landing on Highway 121 sometime Friday evening, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

Body of missing hiker located at home near Camelback Mountain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rescue crews have located the body of a hiker who was reported missing at Camelback Mountain on Friday. Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade says their technical rescue teams, along with a Phoenix Police helicopter, were called to the Echo Canyon area of Camelback Mountain around 1 p.m. after a man who was hiking called them saying his hiking companion did not return to the parking lot after their hike.

Comments / 0

Community Policy