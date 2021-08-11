Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Federal actions threaten Montana’s way of life

By MATT REGIER
Independent Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontana is a vast state with a landscape populated by large mountain ranges, crystal-clear lakes and lively ecosystems — we are not known as Big Sky Country for nothing. Amid all this biodiversity is an abundance of natural resources that have long powered Montana’s homes and businesses and brought in millions in revenue annually for our communities. However, recent federal proposals regarding oil and gas leasing and taxes threaten the benefits that the energy industry brings to Montana, potentially impeding our way of life and harming the livelihoods of everyday workers across our state.

helenair.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Corporate Income Tax#Big Sky Country#American#The University Of Wyoming#Gilti#Tax Foundation#Montanans#House#The Montana Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy