Are you wondering where Dennis Cirkin has been during this offseason? So have we! Cirkin, who was bigged up last season by Jose Mourinho and quickly became the buzzy Spurs left back of the future (non-Sessegnon edition), has been nowhere to be seen in the offseason under Nuno Espirito Santo. To my best recollection (and I haven’t bothered to look this up) he hasn’t even been on the bench for any of Spurs’ preseason friendlies.