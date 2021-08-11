Three-car pile-up leaves one dead, two injured
TULARE COUNTY – A two car, one truck pile-up last Friday morning left one dead and two badly injured. According to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) collision report, at approximately 3:12 a.m., last Friday, Aug. 6, officers from the Porterville area office responded to a call of a traffic collision on Highway 65 at Morton Avenue, with medical personnel responding. During the initial investigation it was determined a 2014 International Transtar big-rig, being driven by Julio Gomez, 22, from Delano, was traveling southbound on Highway 65 in the No. 2 lane, approaching Morton Avenue.thesungazette.com
