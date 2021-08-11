Cancel
Helena, MT

Vote for Gaub, McGee and Allen

Independent Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have just recently moved back to Helena from West Yellowstone after a 50-year absence. After observing Helena’s City Commission for the past several months, obviously (at least to me) that the City Commission must get back to the basics of providing services to the citizenry such as water, sewer, street, sidewalk maintenance and construction and public safety. I believe supporting Sonda Gaub for Mayor and Troy McGee and Steve Allen for City Commission will go a long ways to achieve the goal of “back to the basics”.

