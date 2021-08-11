Cancel
Victorville, CA

A two-vehicle crash injured 1 person on Stoddard Wells Road and Interstate 15 (Victorville, CA)

Nationwide Report
On Monday afternoon, 1 person received injuries following a crash involving a big rig on Stoddard Wells Road and Interstate 15.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident happened at about 3:36 p.m. on Stoddard Wells Road and northbound Interstate 15 off-ramp. Initial investigation of the crash revealed that an 18-wheeler and a Sedan were involved in the wreck.

Reports showed that the vehicle went completely underneath the 18-wheeler with the driver pinned inside. The emergency crews from Apple Valley Fire Protection District responded to the crash scene and, on arrival, discovered a white 2021 Hyundai Sonata and a 2014 International TranStar 8600 closing the road.

The firefighters used the Jaws of Life to remove a part of the roof and extricated the male driver. The trapped driver was conscious and alert after he was rescued from the crushed vehicle. The deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department blocked the traffic on Stoddard Wells Road as a CHP helicopter landed in the roadway and airlifted the driver to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

August 11, 2021

August 11, 2021

