The very week I was assigned this article, while my husband Barry and I were visiting the Oregon Coast, I was presented with an opportunity to reflect on ageism. One morning, on a trail to a beach, I walked ahead while Barry lingered in our van for a few minutes. While walking down, I passed two women heading up the trail, both pausing to tell me that the path further along was steep. As it turned out, the trail was moderately steep for just a few yards, nothing to warrant a comment. Later, I asked Barry if anyone had said anything to him about the trail. Nope, no one had mentioned it.