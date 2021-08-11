School Board Retreat

The Belle Plaine School Board met for a retreat at the Southwest Metro Dean Lakes Building at 4601 Dean Lakes Blvd. in Shakopee. School board members toured the facility, discussed their past and future goals, and participated in professional development. The school board will hold its next meeting on Monday, August 23, at 6 p.m. Those at the retreat included (left to right) Dr. Ryan Laager, Terry Morrison, Amanda Gregory, Terry Kahle, Tracy O'Brien, Karl Keup, and (not pictured) Matt Lenz.