Cool Down Expected for the Weekend

(Undated) – Another day another Heat Advisory. According to the National Weather Service, we can look forward to another day of triple-digit “feels like” temperatures. The current “Hazardous Weather Outlook” for the listening area says heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees are likely today and tomorrow. Periodic thunderstorms are also expected through Friday. Some of the storms may be strong to locally severe, damaging winds being the main concern. The good news appears to be a cooldown on the other side of these storms. The current forecast is calling for sunshine with a high in the low 80s for Saturday. Stay tuned to Classic Hits, WTYE, for the latest weather information.