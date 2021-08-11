Seven States Are Banning Mask Mandates

(Undated) – While Governor, J.B. Pritzker, is “doubling down” on the importance of mask mandates, seven states nationwide are banning them. However, several districts in those states are doing it anyway. Arizona’s governor hasn’t said if he’ll take action for defying the ban, but Texas will issue fines up to one thousand dollars. Florida’s governor wants to withhold salaries from superintendents, while South Carolina has threatened to pull funding. Parents and teachers are also trying to reverse mandates in Utah, Iowa, and Oklahoma.