L&C Community Education Offers Waltz For Beginners Class
GODFREY – The Community Education division at Lewis and Clark Community College is offering a waltz class for beginners this fall. Couples looking for a reason to get out of the house can learn the elegant movements of the American Style Waltz from instructor Bill Trent, who began teaching dance in 1969 and has worked at several studios, including the Arthur Murray Dance Studio and the Fred Astaire Dance Studio.www.riverbender.com
Comments / 0