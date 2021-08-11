Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Godfrey, IL

L&C Community Education Offers Waltz For Beginners Class

riverbender.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGODFREY – The Community Education division at Lewis and Clark Community College is offering a waltz class for beginners this fall. Couples looking for a reason to get out of the house can learn the elegant movements of the American Style Waltz from instructor Bill Trent, who began teaching dance in 1969 and has worked at several studios, including the Arthur Murray Dance Studio and the Fred Astaire Dance Studio.

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Godfrey, IL
Godfrey, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Astaire
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edu#Exercise#House#Cdc#Idhp#Www Lc Edu Communityed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Police respond to bomb threat near US Capitol

US Capitol Police "still working" on bomb threat investigation. From CNN's Whitney Wild, Lauren Fox and Daniella Diaz. Police are "still working" on the bomb threat investigation near the US Capitol, according to a tweet. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a news briefing earlier that officials continue to...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Accuser at R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial resumes testimony

NEW YORK (AP) — A key accuser at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial returned to the witness stand on Thursday, saying he often videotaped their sexual encounters and demanded she dress like a Girl Scout during a relationship that began when she was a minor. Jerhonda Pace resumed her testimony...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
TechnologyPosted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."

Comments / 0

Community Policy