The Paramount Theatre is requiring masks for indoor shows. The only outdoor show planned is the block party next Thursday August 26th in downtown St. Cloud. Gretchen Boulka is the Director of Performing Arts at the Paramount Theatre. She says due to the increase in COVID-19 positive numbers in our area they are requiring people to wear masks when attending performances indoors for the time being. Boulka says they take their direction from the CDC and the Minnesota Public Health Department. Boulka says they are not reducing capacity at this time.