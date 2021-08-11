Cancel
Crawford County, IL

Countywide COVID-19 Cases Top 161

 8 days ago

(Undated) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Crawford County continues to climb. According to the latest information from the Crawford County Health Department, we now have an “active” total of one-hundred-sixty-one with nine currently hospitalized as a result of the virus. The CCHD also reports that as of August 5th, just thirty-six percent of Crawford County residents have been fully vaccinated. For the latest COVID-19 and vaccination information visit CCHD.net or follow the Health Department on Facebook.

