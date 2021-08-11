Cancel
Jefferson, IA

Jefferson Police Report August 10, 2021

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article2:13pm: An officer investigated a One Vehicle Accident in the 300 Block of North Chestnut Street. A 2001 Ford Taurus, owned by William Richardson and operated by Brittany Smith of Jefferson, was westbound on East Washington Street. Smith turned right onto North Chestnut Street and the vehicle’s steering and brakes failed. Smith struck the building at 302 North Chestnut Street and a post. The building had a reported $1000.00 in damages. The Richardson vehicle had a reported $5000.00 in damages. Officers located a trail of fluid in the roadway from the vehicle. The brakes had failed.

