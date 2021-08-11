Cancel
Soccer

Madrid president denies playing role in Messi’s departure

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez denied having played a role in Lionel Messi’s departure from Barcelona. Pérez on Wednesday released a statement denying any connection with Messi’s departure after being linked to it by a former Barcelona official who resigned because of the club’s failure to keep the star player.

Lionel Messi
Joan Laporta
#Barcelona#Real Madrid#Ap#Spanish#Paris Saint Germain
Spain
Europe
Madrid, Spain
FC Barcelona
Esquire

Lionel Messi's Departure from Barcelona Is a Tragedy

Growing up in Rosario, Argentina, Lionel Messi was the kid zigzagging around all the others on the playground, a natural phenomenon who grasped the physics of the game on a visceral level. He just understood how the ball, and he, and his teammates, and the defenders around him moved through space, all at once. He has a gift for touch and technique and continually drawing and redrawing mental maps of the field around him that simply cannot be taught, because he is not doing it all in any cognitive sense. It just happens, because it was meant to happen. The game moves slower for him. He gets an extra beat, and he's always a step ahead. The defender seems perpetually off-balance not just because of his pace and power and trickery and unpredictability, but because the marker is almost knocked off-rhythm, left playing catch up to the tantalizing improv of Messi's tune. There is a sense of such destiny while watching him play that it is a genuine shock to ever see him fail.
90min.com

Ronald Koeman Rues Lionel Messi's Departure But Admits Barcelona are "Excited About This Season"

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has insisted his side are "excited" for the 2021-22 season, despite parting ways with Lionel Messi last week. The club announced that the Argentine would be leaving the club after it became clear they had no way of registering him ahead of the new season. The LaLiga giants are also struggling to find a way to register new signings Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia, and Memphis Depay, but Koeman has claimed that the team is looking forward to the new campaign.
chatsports.com

Emergency BB Podcast: Barcelona announce Lionel Messi’s departure, is it really over?

This week on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I chat about the breaking news that Lionel Messi is leaving Barcelona. The club announced that despite negotiations going well, the financial problems that La Liga and Barcelona are in means Messi won’t return to the club. Wild news folks. Frankly, I won’t fully believe this till he signs for another club. Still, what a wild moment.
chatsports.com

Messi’s Departure Is a Mess Everyone Could See Coming

F.C. Barcelona cannot say it was not warned. It is not yet a year since the last time a curt communiqué from Camp Nou declared that Lionel Messi’s long affair with the only club he has ever played for was over, and yet here we are again, the greatest player on this planet and also, according to all available evidence, any other, slipping from its grasp. To come so close to losing Messi once might be regarded as unfortunate. To do so twice looks an awful lot like carelessness.
Posted by FanSided
FanSided

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wants Cristiano Ronaldo reunion

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to the Bernabeu, according to a report out of Spain. Just as Lionel Messi exits La Liga, another legend may return. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti “is obsessed” with bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back, according to Edu Aguirre on El...
washingtonnewsday.com

As PSG waits, Messi will break his silence on Barcelona’s departure.

As PSG waits, Messi will break his silence on Barcelona’s departure. On Sunday, Lionel Messi will break his silence over his future, three days after Barcelona said they would not be able to keep the superstar, who is allegedly close to joining Paris Saint-Germain. The 34-year-old will attend a press...
Sporting News

Lionel Messi's new team: PSG signs superstar after Barcelona departure

Lionel Messi officially has a new team, joining French power Paris Saint-Germain following 21 years spent with Barcelona. Messi signed a two-year contract with PSG with the option of an extra year, and he will reportedly earn $41 million annually. Barcelona sent shockwaves across the soccer world when it announced...
The Ringer

La Liga’s Problems Are Much Bigger Than Lionel Messi’s Departure

On Sunday, a dolorous Lionel Messi sat in front of the world’s media—and American teammate Sergiño Dest, dressed, for some reason, in a full basketball uniform—to explain how his 21-year partnership with FC Barcelona had come to an end. As had been reported last week, the greatest player to ever wear the club’s kit (or any kit, for that matter) was leaving not because he was in search of more money or a bigger stage—there are no bigger stages in team sports than Barcelona; and even though Barcelona’s valuation had increased more than 12 times over from Messi’s official first-team debut in 2004 to his final appearance in 2021, Messi had agreed to take a 50 percent pay cut to stay with the club.
ESPN

Real Madrid president denies 'any influence' over Lionel Messi's Barcelona exit

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has denied claims he had "any influence" on Lionel Messi's exit from Barcelona. Messi was unveiled at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday after joining the club as a free agent. Jaume Llopis, a member of Joan Laporta's board at Barcelona who resigned following Messi's departure, claimed...

