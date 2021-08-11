No Eggs Today

Perhaps it’s nothing more than the resumption of COVID hospitalizations, or the smell of smoke in the air, but I’m finding myself reflecting on past Augusts with some sadness. Last year we were losing people to the virus left and right; last year the torched trees of the Sierra fell as ash on our heads. Four years ago in mid-August I sped to Dunsmuir to look after my brother while fire raged along the north edge of his town; a little more than two years later he died. Seven years ago we buried my life-friend Jim Chlebda, my first real editor, who published South Valley Arts Magazine out of Springville. The fire this year near Scicon would have made him heartsick.