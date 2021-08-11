Cancel
PHT Morning Skate: Remembering Tony Esposito; Bylsma joins AHL Charlotte

By Sean Leahy
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • "With his butterfly stance, his choice of No. 35 (unusual for a goalie of the time) and his famous quirks and quips, Tony Esposito became synonymous with the Chicago Blackhawks and one of the iconic heroes of Team Canada '72." [Ottawa Citizen]

Related
NHLPosted by
Outsider.com

NHL Legend Tony Esposito Official Cause of Death Released

The Windy City isn’t the only place mourning the death of NHL phenom Tony Esposito. The All-Star hockey player was loved throughout the sporting industry, leaving behind a legacy. Officials released the cause of his death Tuesday. Sadly, the longtime goalie lost his battle with pancreatic cancer, a spokesman said. Esposito was 78.
Houghton, MIabc10up.com

Huskies mourn passing of Tony Esposito

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Former Michigan Tech goaltender Tony Esposito passed away Tuesday (Aug. 10) at the age of 78 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was a National Champion with the Huskies in 1965, a three-time All-American, a Michigan Tech Sports Hall of Fame inductee, and one of the NHL’s greatest goaltenders.
NHLNHL

Tony Esposito enjoyed Hall of Fame life

There were thoughts of Tony O's iconic fiberglass mask, something he was forever proud of -- scratched, dented and chipped across a decade and a half with the Chicago Black Hawks. Made in 1969 on the workbench of a Quebec plant owned and operated by the great Jacques Plante, it was creatively modified by Tony's hands with a carpenter's file, screwdriver, bolts and bars to cage the eyes.
Chicago, ILwmay.com

Legendary Chicago Blackhawks Goalie Tony Esposito Passes Away At Age 78

Late Tuesday afternoon the Chicago Blackhawks released a statement that legendary goalie Tony Esposito had passed away at age 78 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Esposito helped revolutionize how goalie was played in the NHL by using the butterfly technique in net. Esposito is the Hawks franchise leader in wins (418), saves (24,376), and shutouts (74). Esposito’s number 35 jersey hangs in the rafters in the United Center and in recent years Esposito had been a Chicago Blackhawks Ambassador. The news of Esposito’s passing game just a day after the Hawks had announced that long time player and radio analyst Troy Murray had been diagnosed with cancer. The announcement did not say what type of cancer Murray has but did say that he hopes to be back in the radio booth this season.
SFGate

Tony Esposito, goaltending master of 'butterfly' saves on the ice, dies at 78

Tony Esposito, the longtime Chicago Black Hawks goaltender whose acrobatic saves made him one of the top netminders of the 1970s, died Aug. 10 at 78. The cause was pancreatic cancer, according to a statement from the Chicago Blackhawks, as the team is now known. The statement did not say where he died.
gocheckers.com

Dan Bylsma

Dan Bylsma was named assistant coach for the Checkers by the Seattle Kraken on Aug. 10, 2021. Bylsma has eight seasons as an NHL head coach under his belt – a six-season run in Pittsburgh from 2008-2014 that saw him capture a Stanley Cup in 2009 and a Jack Adams Award in 2011 as the league’s most outstanding coach, followed by a pair of seasons in Buffalo from 2015-2017. Most recently, he spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach for the Detroit Red Wings.
Hockeyfoxbangor.com

NHL Legend Tony Esposito Dead At 78 After Battle With Pancreatic Cancer

Hockey Hall of Famer Tony Esposito — one of greatest goalies EVER — died Tuesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer … NHL officials confirmed. “The hockey world will miss him greatly,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “The NHL family extends its deepest sympathies to his wife, Marilyn, sons Mark [Kim] and Jason, and grandchildren Lauren and Kamryn.”
NHLNHL

Statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on the Passing of Tony Esposito

NEW YORK (Aug. 10, 2021) – National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman today released the following statement on the passing of Hockey Hall of Famer Tony Esposito:. “The National Hockey League, the Chicago Blackhawks and the city of Chicago lost a beloved member of the hockey family earlier today with the passing of Tony Esposito,” Commissioner Bettman said. “From his arrival in the Windy City in the late 1960s through an illustrious playing career and decades as a franchise icon, Tony left an indelible mark – both on the ice and in the community – over the next 52 years. Beyond the individual awards – and there were many, including a Calder Trophy, numerous All-Star and Vezina Trophy recognitions, and ultimately election to the Hockey Hall of Fame – it was Esposito’s style, charisma and heart that endeared him most to hockey fans not only in Chicago but across the NHL. ‘Tony O’ was a fierce competitor who also took great pride in being an entertainer, whether it was with his pioneering butterfly style during his playing days or interacting with fans across the League as one of this game’s great ambassadors.
Herald-Palladium

Blackhawks Hall of Fame goaltender Tony Esposito dies at 78

CHICAGO (AP) — Tony Esposito made an immediate mark on the Chicago Blackhawks and a lasting impression on the NHL. Esposito, the pioneering Hall of Famer who spent almost his entire 16-year career with the Blackhawks, died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, the team announced Tuesday. He was 78.
chatsports.com

NHL News: Tony Esposito, Dan Bylsma, Dusty Imoo, Brandt Clarke and Jakub Vrana

Chicago Blackhawks: Former Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Tony Esposito passed away yesterday after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Bob Condor Seattle Kraken: The Kraken have hired Dan Bylsma to be their assistant coach with the Charlotte Checker (AHL). The Kraken share the team with the Florida Panthers. Geordie Kinnear is the team’s head coach.
theahl.com

Kraken add Bylsma as AHL assistant in Charlotte

The Seattle Kraken have named Dan Bylsma as an assistant coach with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers for the 2021-22 season. Seattle is joining the Florida Panthers as an affiliate of the Checkers this season. Bylsma will work with head coach Geordie Kinnear, who will begin his fifth season leading the Panthers’ top affiliate.
Detroit News

Hockey Hall of Fame, Michigan Tech goalie Tony Esposito dies at 78

Chicago — Tony Esposito made an immediate mark on the Chicago Blackhawks and a lasting impression on the NHL. Esposito, the pioneering Hall of Famer who spent almost his entire 16-year career with the Blackhawks, died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, the team announced Tuesday. He was 78.
southernillinoisnow.com

Hockey great Tony Esposito dies

UNDATED (AP) —Tony Esposito, a Hall of Fame goaltender who played almost his entire 16-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks, has died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 78. Esposito debuted with Montreal during the 1968-69 season and appeared in 13 games. He was then taken by...
NHLPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former Penguins coach Dan Bylsma hired by Seattle Kraken as AHL assistant

Former Penguins coach Dan Bylsma has been hired by the Seattle Kraken as an assistant coach for the club’s AHL affiliate in Charlotte. Charlotte will have shared affiliation with Seattle and the Florida Panthers this season. Its head coach will be a Panthers employee, Geordie Kinnear. Bylsma was let go...
NHLNHL

THE VERDICT: On Ice and Off, Tony Esposito Brought Excellence

Hockey world mourns the loss of ultimate teammate and selfless friend Tony Esposito. Phil Esposito is on the phone, not doing well. He frequently joked about how he's the life of the party, while younger brother Tony was dour because of his occupation. Goalie. You know. Phil lit up a room and Tony emptied it. But that was all schtick, and now it's Phil who is shattered.
floridahockeynow.com

FHN Today: Dan Bylsma joins Charlotte coaching staff with Kraken

Dan Bylsma is finally joining the Florida Panthers. Sort of. The former Pittsburgh Penguins coach will be an assistant coach for the AHL Charlotte Checkers this season after being hired by the Seattle Kraken. Bylsma, who was a finalist for the Florida vacancy which went to Gerard Gallant in 2014,...
NHLYardbarker

Teams Dropping Out, Jack Eichel Trade Down to Two Clubs

Elliotte Friedman provided some updates on the latest trade chatter when it comes to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Noting that things have been a little quiet on the Eichel trade front with all the talk of the NHL Expansion Draft, Friedman says teams are actually pulling away from discussions with the Buffalo Sabres and there aren’t a lot of teams left for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to negotiate with.
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...

